Door County fish boil lights up summer menus

Pull up a chair for a tale and a whale of a ‘fish boil’ dinner

otta hand it to the French explorers. Not only did they map the inland waterways of the New World to reach today’s Door County, they rhapsodized about the food that they found.

In the late 1600s, they called this area of Wisconsin, “a kingdom so delicious.” About 400 years later, it still is.

Door County’s reputation as a “destination so delicious” certainly has legs and, in most cases, is served with a side of tradition. Like those wonderful fish boils.

Laura Bradley, marketing and sales manager at the Door County Visitor Bureau, says the fish boil began as an economical way to feed hungry lumberjacks and fishermen.

“Groups love having a fish boil on their itinerary,” she said. “The local tradition is prepared just as it was 100 years ago, complete with fanfare and a huge ball of flames.”

No location offers more drama to this very special cookout than Rowleys Bay Resort in Ellison Bay.

As our group arrived, a semi-circle of other guests had begun to gather on the lawn. In the foreground, a towering dinner bell anchored the view of the bay. To its left, a storyteller by the name of Don Makuen was greeting members of the group.

To his right, Rowleys’ boilmaster and his assistant were checking a fire smoldering under a large cauldron. Within the next 30 minutes, the two would present a traditional fish boil in a most untraditional way.

The two work in tandem to set the mood of a campfire yarn. A story unfolds about the custom of sharing food while the fire gains momentum in size and heat.

We hear tales of lumberjacks and early settlers, of hard times and good times shared over a meal from the bounty of the lake. All the while the boilmaster slowly adds hardwood to the fire and ingredients to the cauldron. First the onions and potatoes and finally chunks of mild whitefish that were caught or netted earlier in the day.

Just when all is readied, in the tale and in the pot, the boilmaster douses the fire with kerosene to create a spectacular “boil over.” The boil over removes the fish oils that have floated to the top of the water during cooking.

After the exclamations, hand-clapping and photographing the soaring flames and smoke, the storyteller rings the dinner bell. As he does so, the boil basket is lifted from the fire and carried into the kitchen. To be divided, topped with Wisconsin butter and placed at the head of the buffet.

The bell ringing cues guests to head toward the dining room where the tables are set and water is poured; beverages are served tableside.

Second helping: Rowleys Bay Resort is situated on 100 secluded acres dominating a pristine and undeveloped bay with 700 feet of Lake Michigan shoreline. It is one of the most picturesque locations in Door County. Reservations, please: Castle dining in Ireland is crazy good — and fun. Next month I’ll share my Medieval banquet adventures — mead and merriment will be involved.

“Serving beverages makes guests feel more comfortable and eliminates the juggling of glasses and drinks,” Jewel Peterson-Ouradnik, the resort’s owner, said. Rowleys staff also escorts guests to the buffet.

“In addition to the fish boil, we serve a full buffet, so don’t be surprised to see chicken and meats on the table,” she said.

Just when I thought a meal couldn’t have more flavor or memories, I spied the desserts at the end of the buffet line.

Like most in our group, I succumbed to a slice of Door County cherry pie. Like the bread and other sweets, it was baked in Grandma’s Swedish Bakery located at the resort.

Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday are fish boil nights. The buffet at Rowleys Bay Resort is open daily; it is the longest bread, soup, salad and dessert bar in Door County.

Miss the fish boil? Thursday night is prime rib night at Rowleys. Yum!

For more information, contact Door County Visitor Bureau at 800-527-3529 or visit DoorCounty.com; or Rowleys Bay Resort at 800-999-2466 and rowleysbayresort.com.