Keep the destination a secret and take your travelers on a mystery tour.

By Elaine Moulder, owner of Brilliant Edventures

A mystery tour is not a traveling murder mystery play on wheels. A mystery tour is when people sign up to join a tour without knowing the destination or attractions they will visit. It’s a leap of faith that a traveler takes, usually when they know the group leader well or they are very adventurous, but know they will be very-well looked after. The wonderful aspect of a mystery tour is the ability to take groups to small towns and unique sites that many folks would not choose to purchase if advertised as part of a tour.

Why offer a mystery tour? Here are my top five reasons:

The ability to offer “off the beaten path” destinations with lesser known attractions. Tour pricing is usually budget friendly. Travelers do not have preconceived expectations for the tour. Fun surprises may be added along the way and the flexible itinerary can change without explanation to travelers. The folks who participate in mystery tours are usually positive and easy-going which adds to the enjoyment of the tour for everyone.

If you have not offered mystery tours before, consider starting with a day trip or one night, two-day tour. Once you build followers for this type of tour, the length of the tour can be extended. The most popular length for a mystery tour is three nights, four days, but we have had folks offer fly mystery tours and tour lengths up to eight days.

Mystery tours are best when they include many types of elements to appeal to a wide range of interests. On a recent mystery tour in Texas, a group visited a farm/vineyard that offered a tour that included a guest speaker from a nearby Indian reservation and a farm-to-table lunch; a cowboy hat maker; boot maker; RV Museum, a chocolatier; and a couple of evenings with entertainment. Have you ever heard of the Devil’s Rope Museum? It’s all about barbed wire. Roadside attractions and the unusual add spice to a mystery tour.

Marketing a mystery tour is accomplished with flyers and social media. Have fun with it using graphics that contain question marks and signs going in every direction. Provide a message that conveys a fun time and slyly suggests the type of traveler best for this type of adventure. “Hop on board with a positive attitude and a smidgen of flexibility, and you will have a wonderful time!” You also could offer clues so participants can try to guess where they are going.

What can you expect to hear on your mystery tour? “How did you find this place?”“Wow, I had no idea this existed, I’m so glad I signed-up for this tour! When is the next one?”

Don’t hesitate in planning a mystery tour for your groups. They will be delighted and you’ll build great relationships with loyal customers.

Brilliant Edventures is a wholesale tour operation that specializes in customized tour planning and execution for pre-formed groups. The spelling of edventures is purposeful to convey Moulder’s belief that all travel is educational no matter the age of the traveler. This year, Moulder introduced WINOS Travel “Women in Need of Spoiling,” a travel club for ladies only.