Having just returned from NTA and Travel South, I am reminded at how this industry stays the same as much as it changes! Sometimes, between the stresses of the job, keeping up with the demands of answering to our various boards and making sure we meet our objectives, I wonder if what tour planners really needs is sometimes lost.

In light of that, I thought it beneficial to touch on timeless, key components that tour planners need from tour suppliers.

Help them to be proactive rather than reactive.

Think ahead to all the planner’s needs and fulfill those needs before the planner asks. Additionally, as things change, make sure tour planners knows about it, i.e.road construction or closures, weather advisories, fluctuations in attraction offerings and any other changes affecting their itinerary.

Give honest, timely information.

This goes with No. 1. Trust is the key factor in attracting a tour planner to use your experience for their clients; there is no trust if there is no honesty. Tour operators must also have the latest timely information. Imagine bringing 46 clients to a hotel only to find it under renovation.

Tell them what’s new.

What’s new is a common question in all appointments. You must have an answer to this. Whether it is something new for tour planners or a new program, amenity, restaurant or attraction. This shows tour planners that you are always evolving. Their travelers are always changing and as a destination or tour supplier you must be also.

Share group-only activities.

Can groups do things the consumer market can’t do? Tell tour planners about behind-the-scenes tours and special insights available only to group tours or the FIT market.

For instance, Pam Williams of the Huntsville CVB in Alabama will don a costume along with others from the area and “Space-Nap” a motorcoach as it approaches Huntsville to greet the guests. It’s a quick living-history greeting to get things rolling before they get the full experience of Huntsville.

In Fort Smith, Arkansas, Miss Laura’s Players (starring Carolyn Joyce as Miss Laura) present “The Medicine Show on Hangin’ Day” an original musical/comedy skit set in Fort Smith 100 years ago, presented for groups only.

