Take a glimpse at North Dakota’s early days. Visitors to West Fargo will find tours, special events and educational programming at Bonanzaville, a history museum complex.

Bonanzaville comprises a Pioneer Village and Cass County Museum that features 12 acres, 43 historic buildings and more than 400,000 artifacts dating to the 1800s. A tram tour is available.

Buildings have been moved from other sites to create the village setting. Together, they tell the story of farms, Native Americans and homesteaders who lived in the Red River Valley.

Bonanzaville is named for the large Bonanza farms that once thrived in the area. The complex is run by the Cass County Historical Society, which operates the Cass County Museum and Pioneer Village exhibits. The museum also hosts a gift shop featuring made in North Dakota souvenirs.

“Bonanzaville is a village that consists of historic structures that come from all across North Dakota, including Fargo’s first log cabin,” said Brenda Warren, executive director of Cass County Historical Society. “We incorporate an educational component into our tours where everyone can learn what life was like when people homesteaded to the Dakota Territory.”

Highlights of the Pioneer Village include the Dahl Car Museum, a collection of vintage automobiles, as well as buildings that house aircraft, horse drawn vehicles, tractors and medical equipment. Groups can see Fargo’s First House, the Dobrinz School, the Embden Depot, the Houston House and the Telephone Museum.

Don’t miss the Eagle Air Museum with more than 20 aircraft on display dating between 1911 and 1975, the Tractor Museum and the Law Enforcement Museum. Plus, find time to browse at the drugstore, general store, prairie church and even the jail.

Annual events include the Antique Car Show (June), the 4th of July Celebration (July), Pioneer Days that harken to early life in the Dakota Territory (August), Ghost Tours (October) and Christmas on the Prairie (December).

Bonanzaville offers a discounted group rate for 12 or more. Docent-led, guided tours are available for an additional fee and reservations must be made in advance.

Catered meals can be brought in and restaurants are located nearby.

For more information, call 701-282-2822 or visit bonanzaville.org.

Article by Mira Temkin