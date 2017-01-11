Take part in history at Boston Tea Party Ships & Museum

At the Boston Tea Party Ships & Museum, groups can be a part of the famous event that forever changed the course of American history! Live actors, high-tech, interactive exhibits, full-scale replica 18th-century sailing vessels, historic artifacts, and the award-winning, multi-sensory documentary Let It Begin Here are just a taste of what groups experience during a visit. Led by Samuel Adams, groups meet the courageous men and women responsible for the events of the fateful night of December 16, 1773. Visitors can even take their turn destroying the East India Company tea.

A groups visit isn’t complete without a spot a tea. Abigail’s Tea Room, with beautiful waterfront and cityscape views, is the perfect place to relax and recharge before heading off on the next Boston adventure. Enjoy the five historic teas that were thrown overboard during the Boston Tea Party, freshly baked cookies, scones, assorted pastries, and a variety of savory lunch items including sandwiches, soups, and salads. Abigail’s also serves adult libations — featuring a rotating selection of beers from Boston’s own Harpoon Brewery, locally-produced spirits from Boston Harbor Distillery, and a selection of red and white wines.

For more information, call (866) 955-0667 or visit bostonteapartyship.com.