Soar through Wolfe Creek Preserve with Branson Zipline

Students have heard of a bird’s-eye view. Imagine that view is of the Ozark Mountains from the treetops of an undisturbed preserve. Branson Zipline offers just that — an eco-centric adventure in Missouri’s Wolfe Creek Preserve. Visitors can zip through the canopy in the company of hawks, deer, bobcats and even harmless snakes.

Take flight on a choice of zip line tours, including Ozarks Xplorer, Flying Prospector and the Blue Streak Fast Line & Free Fall Xpress. There’s also the Canopy Adventure Combo, a journey of suspension bridges, walkways, running creeks and majestic bluffs.

“We’ll work with groups to make sure their experience is awesome and unique,” said Russ Rosencrans, group sales manager. “Along with group rates, professional safety-certified guides and private meeting spaces, we also can help them cater in food or special snacks. If there are folks in the group who prefer to keep their feet on the ground, we offer the special Guided Wolfe Creek Photo Safari Walking Tour.”

Students who are interested in photography have a chance to take photos of wildlife and wildflowers, as well as historic bridges and mining implements, as they hike a meandering path among 100-foot-tall white oak trees. The guide will share the history and ecology of the land as hikers make their way down the one-mile-and-a-half trail.

Whether in the air or on the ground, groups will get to experience views of the Ozarks on a low-impact eco-adventure. The most surprising part of the journey?

“It’s the expressions on their fellow group members’ faces,” Rosencrans said. “There’s something about soaring through the trees above the forest floor that brings out joyful expressions and lots of laughter. Also, there is often surprise and pride over accomplishing something some might feel is challenging beforehand.”

Branson Zipline will help set up catered meals or allow groups to bring in food to the Party Pavilion or Xplorer Balcony. Rosencrans noted a few large student groups have even brought in their own tents and catered meals to enjoy all of the eco-experiences at Wolfe Creek Preserve privately.

For more information, call 800-717-0998, email groupsales@bransonzipline.com or visit bransonzipline.com/group.cfm.

Article by Kathy Witt