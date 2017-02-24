LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Brant Collins has been named the group travel manager for the Tourism Division of the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism.

An Arkansan since early childhood, Collins grew up in Dover (Pope County). After service in the U.S. Navy, Collins returned to Arkansas to attend Arkansas Tech University in Russellville, earning a degree in fine arts while pursuing television journalism on the side. After graduation, he worked as a college recruiter, eventually moving into broadcast journalism. In 2008, he started his own advertising agency, which he and his wife have run successfully for nearly a decade.

“Mr. Collins comes to the Tourism Division with a great deal of related and valuable experience,” said Joe David Rice, tourism director for the ADPT. “He’s absolutely committed to the growth of Arkansas’s tourism industry.”

As group travel manager, Collins will oversee a small staff working together to increase visibility of and visitation to Arkansas by groups traveling for reunions, weddings, motorcoach tours, conferences and sporting events.

The Group Travel section also is heavily involved in promoting the state’s appeal to motorcycling enthusiasts — a rapidly growing market as motorcyclists discover the beautiful scenery and thrilling routes winding through every part of Arkansas’s diverse topography. As an avid motorcyclist himself and an active participant in the national motorcycling community, Collins brings particular expertise and enthusiasm to this aspect of the Group Travel Division’s activities.

Collins looks forward to merging his many passions — exploring The Natural State, storytelling, innovation and motorcycling — into a vehicle for economic development in Arkansas.

“We have so much to offer,” Collins said. “I want to see us grow as a state.”

Article by Katherine Stewart, Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism