Cultured, enthusiastic and highly knowledgeable, tour directors at Brightspark Travel know what it’s like to share a bigger world with middle and high school students. The company leads both educational and performance tours and events, from language-immersing Costa Rica trips to domestic performances at Disney World, and everything between.

Josh Bruman, a seasoned sales manager with Brightspark Travel, sat down with Associate Editor Cortney Erndt to discuss what sets the company apart.

Q. What is your favorite Brightspark Travel tour?

A. I love our Civil Rights Tour. This specialized tour has our groups visiting many landmarks of the civil rights movement. Students visit various attractions located in Atlanta, Tuskegee, Montgomery, Birmingham and Selma as history comes to life. A few of the highlights include the Rosa Parks Museum, The Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church, The Civil Rights Memorial Center, Birmingham Civil Rights Institute, Edmund Pettus Bridge and the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site.

Q. What has made the company successful?

A. Customer service! Brightspark goes the extra mile for our customers on every trip. We have a team in place to provide administrators, teachers and parents with a friendly and supportive experience for every tour aspect. Brightspark continually invests in the training, coaching and development of our tour guides, who are some of the best in the industry. Our guides are rated by every customer on every trip and constantly come through with amazing scores. Clients often remark on the flexibility of our guides and their ability to take any bump on the road and turn it into a pleasant experience for the group.

Q. What advice do you have for educators who plan student travel?

A. Always be sure to ask your travel provider about the various performance opportunities available at the destination of interest. At Brightspark, our consultants are trained to provide helpful suggestions for performance venues and workshops that work best for each type of group, whether it’s a band, choir, orchestra, theater or dance group. Our customized tours can be geared toward history, STEM, art, language and other areas based on the objectives set forth by the teacher.

ASK

Brightspark Travel

877-545-0070

brightsparktravel.com