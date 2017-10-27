Get a feel for Western art and culture at The Brinton Museum

Not many places can boast being named the No. 2 attraction in a state. The Brinton Museum in Big Horn, Wyoming, does exactly that.

The Brinton Museum is the only museum in the country that has a historic collection of continually expanding American Indian and Western art. This year, the museum was honored in the top 10 of the “Best Wyoming Attraction” by USA Today.

“We have something for everyone,” said Barbara Schuster, development and marketing coordinator for the museum. “From iconic Western art to a fantastic American Indian Art collection, to a historic ranch house with guided tours by knowledgeable docents who bring the lifestyle of a gentleman rancher of the ‘20s and ‘30s to life.”

The museum houses Western art of the 19th and early 20th centuries from Bradford Brinton’s collection, as well as American Indian art from the Gallatin and Brinton collections, which are featured in the “To Honor the Plains Nations” exhibit.

The Brinton Museum is located on a 620-acre working gentleman’s ranch at the foot of a mountain range between Yellowstone and the Black Hills. The ranch and surrounding property also contain a milk house, bunkhouse, carriage barn, saddle barn, creek and a lodge that houses trophies, farm machinery, restored vehicles and an old-time leather workshop, Schuster said.

Groups should plan on spending at least two hours at the museum, but could spend an additional two by taking a grounds tour, attending a leather demonstration and eating lunch. The museum offers special per-person rates for groups and customizable tour options.

“Our docents and museum staff will customize the tour experience according to the interests of the group,” Schuster said. “Bird-watching, leather tooling, artist demonstrations – with enough lead time we can arrange for any number of activities and experiences.”

Groups can grab a bite to eat at the Brinton Bistro, which features farm-to-table ingredients from local sources. There is also a museum store for souvenirs. Motorcoach parking is available on-site.

For more information, call 307-672-3173 or visit thebrintonmuseum.org.