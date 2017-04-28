This year marks the 90th anniversary of the famous Bristol Sessions that are credited with bringing worldwide recognition to country music.

“We will have special events here at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum throughout the year,” said Casey Kidd, group sales. “Plans are being finalized and many that will be of interest to groups. We can put together a package deal that includes the museum, Radio Bristol, and, in September, the annual Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion.”

The historic 1927 recordings of country music known as the Bristol Sessions by Victor Talking Machine Company introduced the world to the Carter Family, Jimmie Rodgers and other musicians through phonographic records. The museum in Bristol has multiple exhibitions about the past, but country music lives here.

“We planned for the museum to have plenty of interactive exhibits such as the working radio station, the performance stage, mixing boards and the Immersion Theater,” said Dr. Jessica Turner, museum director. “But even we were surprised with the enthusiastic response to the Sing-Along Station — the number of people who used their iPhones to record their session.”

Visitors can view activity in the studios of WBCM Radio Bristol or watch a live radio performance of musicians “just passing through;” maybe dance in the circular, seat-less Immersion Theater where the music and visuals surround and motivate guests.

“For the Sing-Along Station, we decided that we would not make the recordings permanent — that the experience was more important than the takeaway,” Turner said. “We wanted our guests to wail away, not be self-conscious.”

Those who enter the sound booth have a choice to sing along to portions of songs from the Bristol Sessions, harmonizing with the Carter Family or yodeling with Jimmie Rodgers — rehearse, record, play back.

Another kind of playback occurs each September during the annual Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion with multiple live country music events.

Ample motorcoach parking is available, and a group rate is offered.

For more information, call 423-573-1927 or visit birthplaceofcountrymusic.org.

Article by Becky Linhardt