British Airways begins flying between New Orleans and London

NEW ORLEANS — The first official British Airways flight from London’s Heathrow Airport to Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans touched down yesterday evening, marking the start of the new, nonstop service between the cities.

At a news conference in front of local dignitaries, business leaders and departing travelers, British Airways signaled its confidence in the service by announcing an increase from four to five days a week for the winter flight schedule.

“We are honored to be able to connect New Orleans with London Heathrow and the 130-plus destinations that British Airways flies to across Europe and beyond,” said Nicolas Krohne, vice president of sales for British Airways. “With a favorable exchange rate and special fares available, Britain has never been more affordable.”

Starting Oct. 30, the service will increase from four to five times a week, operating on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser met the flight.

“This first landing of a British Airways direct flight from London to New Orleans is a clear signal to travelers worldwide that New Orleans and Louisiana continue to be great travel destinations,” Nungesser said. “While the number of British travelers to Louisiana has seen a steady increase, it is expected to increase even more with the addition of this direct, year-round service. Our goal is to utilize this and other partnerships to see the number of international visitors to our state continue to rise as we market Louisiana as an exciting destination for international visitors to experience and explore.”

“With the start of the new British Airways direct flight, we look forward to further introducing New Orleans as a world-class destination to the UK and other European markets,” said Stephen Perry, president and CEO of the New Orleans Convention & Visitors Bureau. “A flight linking London to New Orleans will allow even more international visitors to experience our vibrant neighborhoods, evolving food and art scene, admired traditions and so much more. New Orleans and Louisiana are ready to continue sharing our authentic spirit and culture with travelers from around the world.”

“I’m thrilled to see nonstop service to London coming to New Orleans for the first time,” said Mitch Landrieu, New Orleans mayor. “This new flight is a testament that our city is fully connected with the global community to help leverage both business and leisure opportunities.”

A direct service to Louis Armstrong International Airport opens up possibilities, such as: increased touring within Louisiana through both fly-drive trips and escorted touring holidays; increased cruising out of the Port of New Orleans for the British cruise market; increased educational tourism by schools and universities; increased year-round visitation; and increased incentives for businesses.

The aircraft is one of the newest in British Airways’ fleet. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner accommodates 214 customers across three cabins, with 154 seats in World Traveller (economy), 25 seats in World Traveller Plus (premium economy) and 35 seats in Club World (business). All customers can enjoy free meals, beverages, on-demand entertainment and a free checked bag.