Whether it’s for three hours, a full day or several days, groups will bag some fun by adding this twist to a Northern Indiana group experience found in Shipshewana, Middlebury and Nappanee. A Brown Bag Tour on the Heritage Trail won’t disappoint.

Travel scenic backroads along the nationally recognized Heritage Trail passing horse-drawn buggies, tidy farmsteads and white-washed barns. Learn about the fascinating lifestyle of the Amish as a knowledgeable guide tells all about the area and its history, traditions and customs. Each tour group member receives a “brown bag.” Stops are arranged at a variety of welcoming country stores and quaint shops as visitors load up their “brown bag” with goodies, special treats and local favorites.

Customize a Brown Bag Tour by specifying experiences from a variety of options. Select the Amish noodle shop and get a bag of homemade noodles; visit the Amish bakery for some melt-in-your-mouth doughnut holes; grab a bag of popcorn from the local popcorn shop; or buy a wooden magnet from the local basket maker. These stops and more are available and provide a surprise around every turn for guests.

While on the Brown Bag Tour, expand and enjoy additional authentic back road experiences. Get to know local Amish entrepreneurs and see firsthand how they operate their unique enterprises that are unique to the Amish faith and culture. Hear the stories of friendly, hardworking people who use their special talents to create products and build businesses that serve the local community and beyond. Get a behind-the-scenes look at how Amish buggies are made. Go back to school and visit an Amish one-room-schoolhouse. Peek inside an Amish coffin, empty of course, and learn the differences between coffins and caskets. These stops are group exclusive, fun and authentic. They appeal to every age and gender and are sure to be a hit with groups.

