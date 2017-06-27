Discover joie de vivre in Burlington, Vermont

Vermont’s best qualities combine to provide a joie de vivre that is contagious in Burlington.

Nestled on the eastern shoreline of Lake Champlain, the city of 40,000 was first chartered in the mid-1700s. It is the largest city in the state.

“People come away realizing that there are still places where you can feel calm, peace and authenticity of a comfortable, homey place,” said Karen Ballard, program manager of the Vermont Tourism Network, Vermont Chamber of Commerce. “There is a natural aspect and authenticity of the entire state that’s like no other. You’re in a spectacular place, no matter where you go.”

Water world

The sixth largest lake in the United States, Lake Champlain provides a number of tourism opportunities for groups.

The Spirit of Ethan Allen, a jewel of the city, offers a variety of scenic narrated cruises on the lake. The Ethan Allen or the Burlington ferry also cross to Port Kent in New York.

On board, trained guides share the history of the lake, the state and the environment at large. The facts are mingled with stories of local folklore. Dinner cruises are an option; food is prepared on-board.

One attraction not-to-miss is the ECHO, Leahy Center for Lake Champlain or ECHO.

ECHO blends ecology, culture, history and opportunity into one site. The interactive science center is noted for educating, inspiring and engaging visitors.

“As well, we’re ambassadors for the environment and the plant and animal life of the region,” said Erik Oliver, director of development and communications at ECHO.

Open 362 days a year, the site features more than 70 species of animals native to the area. Plus: It’s one of the only places in the region with a National Geographic Experience theater.

The sweet life

Vermont is the No. 1 producer of maple products in the country. It’s those sugar maples across the countryside that create such spectacular foliage each fall. Colors range from deep reds, gold, oranges and even purples.

For over three decades, all sorts of fresh, natural, gourmet chocolates have been created at Lake Champlain Chocolates. Tours allow visitors to get a peek at how the exquisite chocolates are made.

Burlington Farmer’s Market is known as one of the best in the region. It’s no surprise, as there’s a common saying here, “Vermont can feed itself.”

For visitors there are ample goods to purchase and take home — maple syrup, jams, wood products and other made-in-Vermont items.

Brew Tours Burlington offers an educational tour experience and will happily create a custom experience for guests for maple tours or others about the burgeoning beer industry.

The interactive beer tours offer an in-depth look at the history of beer and how it changed the world. Up to date, they cover craft beer revolution, how the creation process works, even how to pair beer with food.

Home brewers act as hop-on guides for beer tours. They take their work seriously, believing their job is to entertain their guests.

Ten of the top 100 beers in the world are brewed in Vermont.

Shelburne Farms stretches over 1,400 acres of working farmland and forests. The site is a National Historic Landmark with a nod to the past and a focus on the future. The farm works with sustainability, education and regard for the planet always in mind.

Rolling along

If fashion is the group’s passion, start the visit at the award-winning Church Street Marketplace. A four-block pedestrian mall, the marketplace features over 100 locally-owned and artisan-owned boutiques. There also are national brands, restaurants, street vendors and entertainment, right in the heart of downtown Burlington.

The pedestrian-friendly area has earned the “Great American Main Street” award.

Burlington’s location makes a great home base for tours in central and northern Vermont. It’s close to many iconic Vermont destinations.

Montpelier, the state capital and home to Morse Farm Maple Sugarworks, is 38 miles away. Waterbury, 27 miles down the road, is home to Ben & Jerry’s (see article on page 73), Cabot Cheese Annex and Cold Hollow Cider Mill. Find South Hero’s East Shore Vineyard and Snow Farm Vineyard about 20 miles from Burlington.

For groups continuing north of the border, Canada’s Montréal, Quebec is only 95 miles away.

ASK

Lake Champlain Regional Chamber of Commerce

802-863-3489

vermont.org

Vermont Tourism Network

Vermont Chamber of Commerce

802-262-2129

vermonttourismnetwork.com

Article by Richelle Tremaine