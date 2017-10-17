Storyteller, author, sculptor and painter, Charles Marion Russell wore many hats during his lifetime. Known as the cowboy artist, Russell captured the American West of the late 1800s and early 1900s in more than 4,000 paintings of the cowboys and Native Americans. His work, which can be found at the C.M. Russell Museum, embraced the spirit and sensibility, and the culture and landscapes of this uniquely American era.

Visitors to the museum in Great Falls can become completely immersed in the work of Russell, considered by many to be the foremost artist of the American West. The collection is displayed throughout four to six galleries, depending on exhibits and seasons.

Groups can see memorabilia from the Russell family, the artist’s circa 1903 log studio and the artist’s home, once located in the most fashionable district in Great Falls.

Cayce Richards, volunteer and tour coordinator at the C.M. Russell Museum, said the Charlie Russell log cabin studio, where Russell did majority of his artwork, is a must-see.

“Groups also should see ‘The Bison: American Icon, Heart of the Plains Indian Culture’ exhibition, which features information on the bison from the 1750s to commercial herds today,” she said.

This permanent exhibit showcases more than 1,000 Northern Plains Indian artifacts, including clothing, regalia, tools and weapons. There’s also works of art highlighting Northern Plains Indian culture.

Personalized guided tours are available to groups with advance notice. The focus of these docent-led tours can vary according to the interests of the group, from a comprehensive overview of the entire museum collection to an in-depth look at one specific exhibition, or body of artworks or objects.

Additionally, for a scheduled self-guided or guided tour with advance notice, groups receive discounted admission to the museum. Complimentary admission is provided for the tour escort and motorcoach driver.

“With at least a two-week notice, a scavenger hunt activity for scheduled tours can be molded to fit the group’s exhibition interest,” Richards said.

Ample parking is available for motorcoaches on-site.

For more information, call 406-727-8787, ext. 339 or visit cmrussell.org.

Article by Kathy Witt