SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As the threat from wildfires subsides, California’s Wine Country communities now face the daunting task of healing.

Tourism is the Wine Country’s lifeblood. Many residents and businesses, even those not directly impacted by the fires, lost weeks of work as fires forced evacuations and road closures. Visiting now will help these communities recover.

“We are incredibly grateful for the work of first responders who fought to save these communities, and we are relieved that firefighters have gained the upper hand,” said Caroline Beteta, Visit California president and CEO. “Now we need to do our part to help the recovery.”

“We can all help: Now is the time to visit Wine Country,” Beteta said. “If you’re already planning a trip, don’t cancel — Wine Country residents need your business now more than ever.”

Consider a trip to California’s Wine Country this fall, when the weather is beautiful, vines show autumn colors and there’s plenty to see, taste and experience.

“We’re open for business,” said Clay Gregory, president & CEO of Visit Napa Valley. “Now is the perfect time to experience the #NapaValleySpirit for yourself.”

“We need people to visit,” said Tim Zahner, interim CEO of Sonoma County Tourism. “We are open and ready to welcome guests. We are #SonomaStrong.”

The region has more than 1,200 wineries, and fewer than 10 were heavily damaged. Most tasting rooms have reopened. And vintners expect the 2017 vintage to be excellent — 90 percent of this year’s grapes were harvested before the fires struck.

In addition to buying California wine and visiting Wine Country, there are many ways to help California’s Wine Country communities recover. For the latest travel information and fundraising information, visit:

“We are doing everything we can to tell the world it’s time to visit #CaliforniaWineCountryNOW,” Beteta said.

Source: Visit California