Students can delve into the Shaker lifestyle at the Canterbury Shaker Village in Canterbury, New Hampshire.

“Visiting Canterbury Shaker Village immerses students in a historical setting and teaches them about a unique American religious society in an engaging way,” said Becky Soules, daily visitor & youth programs manager. “Students enjoy spending time exploring some of our 25 historic buildings in small groups under the guidance of a trained museum educator.”

Student groups can take a guided- or self-guided journey through the exhibits and history of the religious community. The youth programs are designed to introduce students to the Shaker beliefs and how they lived the rural life in the 19th century. The village offers hands-on activities that are age-appropriate for student groups.

“Some of the activities that resonate most include visiting our historic Laundry building,” Soules said. “Learn a Shaker dance in our 1792 Meeting House, and visit our skilled historic trades demonstrators to learn about everything from rug hooking to broom making to letterpress printing.”

Canterbury Shaker Village is on 694 acres of land that includes forests, fields and nature trails. Along with the 25 restored buildings, there are four reconstructed buildings.

The Shakers were formed in the 18th century and were known for having ecstatic dance and behavior in their worship. The Canterbury Shaker Village is one of the oldest and best-preserved Shaker villages.

“Youth groups are always a delight to welcome to Canterbury Shaker Village,” Soules said. “We’re always happy to plan a customized program or develop specific materials for a group.”

The Shaker Box Lunch & Farm Stand at the Canterbury Shaker Village offers lunch and snacks for visiting groups.

A significant discount on admission is available for groups over 10 people. Motorcoach parking is available at the village.

For more information, call 603-783-9077 ext. 284 or visit shakers.org