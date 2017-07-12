Cape May is known as “American’s First Seaside Resort” and is located at the southernmost tip of New Jersey. Group tour visitors to Cape May can enjoy the sunrise and the sunset in the same location.

Cape May is 45 minutes south of Atlantic City, two hours southeast of Philadelphia, and two and a half hours from New York City. Motorcoaches can travel 80 minutes across the Delaware Bay from Lewes, Delaware, via the Cape May-Lewes Ferry, and arrive within 3 miles of Cape May.

Cape May is home to the second largest fishing port on the eastern coast of the United States and the U.S. Coast Guard Training Center, the only boot camp for the United States Coast Guard, The Cape May County Zoo is recognized as the fifth best zoo in the country.

The area offers a multitude of events year-round.Seasonal festivals include Cape May Music Festival, Cape May Hops Festival, Cape May Craft Beer and Crab Festival, and Harvest Brew Fest.

Groups can visit the beautiful beaches, Cape May Lighthouse, the World War II Fire Control Tower and the Emlen Physick Estate, the only Victorian house museum. Group tour offerings include the Welcome to Cape May tour, Historic District tour and Underground Railroad Trolley Tours. Cape May Point or World War II step-on guide tours also are available. Free time can be spent at Washington Street Mall. Groups can enjoy tours and tastings in the area’s four breweries, six wineries and two distilleries.

Tours and activities of Cape May are provided by the Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities (MAC). MAC’s Group Tour Department assists in planning group itineraries, including making dining reservations, planning events and tours, and scheduling free time.

For more information, call 609-224-6030 or visit capemaymac.org.