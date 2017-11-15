Cape May: Victorian charm shines at American’s first seaside resort

Where the Delaware Bay meets the Atlantic Ocean, groups find America’s First Seaside Resort: Cape May, New Jersey. Designated as a National Historic Landmark City for its preservation of 600 19th-century framed buildings, its charm and beauty make it a popular year-round destination. Walk the pristine sandy beaches, dip toes in the refreshing water, explore the history and enjoy tours offering everything from food to ghosts.

“Cape May is a very safe, very walkable small city with the comforts of a small town,” said Susan Krysiak, communications coordinator of Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities (MAC). “There is a multitude of historic, architectural and cultural tours, activities and events available all year long to visitors.”

Group tour operators can contact Sue Gibson, the group tour manager at MAC, for more information.

Victorian houses

The best way to appreciate the splendor of the Victorian houses is to tour the Emlen Physick Estate, Cape May’s only Victorian house museum.

“Groups can choose a tour that spans the first two floors of the 1879 Emlen Physick Estate house with guides who will relay the fascinating story of the wealthy Philadelphians — the Physick family — who built the house and lived here,” Krysiak said. “The guides talk about how the demands to save this house from destruction in the 1970s helped launch the movement that resulted in Cape May becoming a National Historic Landmark City and a nationally renowned tourist destination.”

Shopping and eats

Washington Street Mall is a pedestrian outdoor mall that is a visitor favorite. Lined on both sides with boutique shops, restaurants and entertainment options. The Washington Street Mall is considered the heart of Cape May and it’s only a few short blocks to the beach.

Boutiques offer a wide array of choice from fashion and fine jewelry to gifts, books and art. Visitors are sure to find a few souvenirs to remind them of their visit.

Foodies will not be disappointed, as the area can satisfy most cravings. Coffee, ice cream and sweets make great walking-around treats. Restaurants vary from casual to fine dining, where fresh seafood plays a star role in many of the menus.

Trolley tours

Trolley tours are great ways for groups to enjoy learning about Cape May, and there are many different tours available.

“Tours and activities can be tailored for groups that tell many different fascinating stories of Cape May including: Cape May Seaside Adventure, Haunted Cape May, Tinkering Tasting, Proudly We Serve, Victorian Cape May, Christmas in Cape May, Victorian Cape May and Welcome to Cape May,” Krysiak said.

Beaches and the great outdoors

A visit isn’t complete without a stop at Cape May Point State Park, where groups can visit two historic landmarks. The World War II Fire Control Tower and the 1858 lighthouse both provide exceptional views from the top and are a must-stop for group tours.

For those that want to experience Cape May beaches, there is plenty of sandy shore to walk and swim. Most of the shore is easily accessible from the historic and shopping districts. Note that from Memorial Day to Labor Day all beachgoers are required to purchase a beach tag to access the beaches.

If groups prefer a different view of the area, arrange a boat tour to spot whales and dolphins and enjoy views of this seaside resort from the water.

Holidays

“Christmas is also a delightful time for groups to visit, with a variety of holiday season tours and events offered from mid-November through New Year’s,” Krysiak said.

The town transforms itself into a Dickens village resplendent with fragrant garlands and sparkling lights. Offerings during the holidays include candlelight house tours, themed dinners, Christmas exhibits, craft fairs and holiday house tours.

ASK

Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities

609-224-6030

capemaymac.org.

The Chamber of Commerce of Greater Cape May

609-884-5508

capemaychamber.com.

Article by Deb Thompson