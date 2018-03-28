Catch glimpses of marine life with Captain John Boats

Take a seafaring adventure in Plymouth with Captain John Boats. Groups might spot fish, turtles or sharks on a voyage, however whale sightings are Captain John’s specialty, and they are always guaranteed.

“Massachusetts has the best whale watching in the United States, bar none,” said Bob Avila, a captain with Captain John Boats.

Whale watching trips last about four hours and the boat can hold up to 300 guests. Avila said whale sightings are 99.9 percent guaranteed for their trips, and at times, people will get to see whales right alongside the boat.

Groups get to view whales and other sea life while a naturalist onboard narrates the whole journey with whale facts and describes what guests are seeing.

During peak season (April through October), groups have the chance to encounter a variety of whale species. There are two different departing locations groups can choose from: Plymouth or Provincetown.

If groups board in Plymouth, boats depart the Town Wharf and head to Cape Cod Bay and Stellwagen Bank. This area is a primary feeding ground for humpback, finback, pilot, minke and endangered right whales. If groups board in Provincetown, boats depart out of MacMillan Wharf.

Aside from whale watching in Plymouth and Provincetown, they offer deep-sea fishing trips, harbor cruises, private charters and ferry runs to Provincetown. Roughly 75,000 people go whale watching each year with Captain John Boats.

Food, snacks and beverages are available for purchase during cruises.

Avila recommends at least a 24-hour notice for group visits, but the more notice, the better. Groups should also plan extra time for arrival and boarding for whale watching cruises.

Free motorcoach parking is available.

For more information, call 508-746-2643 or visit captjohn.com.