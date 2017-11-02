Carnegie Science Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, inspires and entertains by connecting science and technology with everyday life. More than 200 exhibits offer learning opportunities, from operating robots to experiencing the shake of an earthquake.

“Groups visiting Carnegie Science Center can expect a day filled with engaging, hands-on activities,” said Connie George, director of marketing and community affairs. “They will have so much fun, students won’t even realize how much they’re learning about science.”

USS Requin is a Cold War-era submarine permanently moored near the center in the Ohio River. Students can explore the submarine and its history, and see what life on board was like for its crew. Educators will appreciate the interdisciplinary connections between science and history, as well as the experiential learning.

The world-renowned Miniature Railroad and Village brings students on a journey through the history of western Pennsylvania. The model features hundreds of wonderfully realistic animated scenes that illustrate how people lived, worked and played in the region during an era spanning the 1880s to the late 1930s.

“It’s a hugely engaging display despite being on such a tiny scale,” George said.

The Works Theater features a 100-year-old working Tesla Coil. With a working metal foundry, the theater also offers explosive demonstrations that bring chemistry to life.

How does weightlessness feel? Students can step into climbing gear and ascend a 21-foot module to complete a task in a zero-gravity environment — just like an astronaut.

George said a student-favorite is Highmark SportsWorks, which features a number of sports-related activities. Students can climb to new heights on a rock wall or test their speed on a running track. New this year, students can zip their way through a brand-new ropes challenge.

“Whether it’s a reward for work well done or a way to take learning outside the classroom, Carnegie Science Center can tailor your trip with the right combination of planned programs and free exploration to maximize the fun,” George said.

A complete menu of group services and programs, including demonstrations, films and lunches, can be accessed online.

For more information, call 412-237-3400, ext. 7, or visit carnegiesciencecenter.org.

Article by Michael McLaughlin