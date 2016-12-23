Columbus cartoon museum preserves pop culture history

Military-grade laser beams guard the door of the climate-controlled archive at The Ohio State University’s Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum in Columbus. Police are called automatically if the door is open for more than 60 seconds, said associate curator Caitlin McGurk.

Inside, special-interest tour groups with advance reservations are greeted not by piles of money or sparkling gemstones — as the high degree of security might suggest — but, rather, by a treasure-trove of beloved friends from childhood including Little Orphan Annie, Dick Tracy, Beetle Bailey, Batman and Robin, Charlie Brown and scores of others.

Befitting the world’s largest repository of cartoon art, they’re all there in the form of carefully preserved newspaper comic strips, original cartoon art, comic books, graphic novels, Japanese manga and artists’ sketchbooks. The collection, with over 3 million pieces, is unparalleled. Detailed in a searchable database, items may be viewed in the library reading room where staff members are on hand to retrieve requests from scholars, cartoon fans and casual visitors. Nothing may be checked out of the facility.

“People seem to really get excited about Marvel Comics’ original art from ‘Batman’ and ‘Wonder Woman,’ and our Disney art, including some original drawings from ‘Fantasia,’” McGurk said, holding up examples in her white-gloved hands. “We also have original drawings — and storyboards — from ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and ‘Peter Pan.’”

The “Calvin and Hobbes” collection, by Bill Watterson, is popular too: “We have pretty much all of his original art, plus a huge collection of merchandise and memorabilia,” McGurk said.

Visitors may view special changing exhibits, plus comics and other items from the collection, in three museum galleries. Admission is free.

Operators should call far in advance to request a special tour that includes the archive.

For more information, call 614-292-0538 or visit cartoons.osu.edu.

Article by Susan R. Pollack