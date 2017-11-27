PIREAUS, Greece — Celestyal Cruises has announced the appointment of Leslie Peden as President, Celestyal Cruises, North America. Peden will be responsible for promoting Celestyal Cruises in North America to drive business growth and market share.

“We are excited to bring Mr. Peden on board,” said Kyriakos Anastassiadis, CEO of Celestyal Cruises. “He is an industry standout and an innovator who brings decades of travel expertise, with an emphasis on cruising. We expect Mr. Peden will bring immeasurable enthusiasm to his role and we look forward to him achieving tremendous success in North America.”

Peden will build on the foundations laid by Nicholas Filippidis, who has led the business development efforts on behalf of Celestyal Cruises throughout North America. Filippidis will take on a consultancy role ensuring a smooth transition for the company’s travel partners.

Peden is a highly experienced travel professional with 30-plus years of success in cruising, tour operations, air and rail travel. He has a proven track record serving in senior management and executive roles for such acclaimed cruise-related companies as Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Virgin Holidays Cruises, and Island Cruises (now TUI).

A British national, Peden held full P&L responsibility for Virgin Holidays Cruises and the integration of this business unit into the wider Virgin Travel Group. Among his many accomplishments while at Virgin, he developed and executed Virgin Holidays Cruises’ first fully-integrated marketing “peaks” campaign. The effort involved the launch of a new dedicated cruise brochure, new classified press creative and the business entity’s first-ever national TV, digital and social media campaign.

Prior to Virgin Holidays Cruises, Peden was with Island Cruises (joint venture between Royal Caribbean International and First Choice). In that role, he defined and executed a five-year strategic plan for trade and consumer sales. He was responsible for multi-channel distribution, trade and direct marketing, customer services, call center operations and a winter air-sea program for all international markets, including the U.K.

Celestyal Cruises is the only home-porting cruise operator in Greece and the preeminent cruise line serving Greek destinations and Cuba. The company operates five mid-sized ships. Every cruise focuses on true cultural immersion, offering an authentic experience of the regions in which the vessels sail. For more information, visit cuba.celestyalcruises.com.