Celestyal Cruises announces staff additions

PIRAEUS, Greece — Celestyal Cruises has announced the appointment of three new members to Celestyal Cruises Inc. Each officially begins his or her tenure with the company in March 2018:

Maria Moreau, Brand Marketing and Social Media Executive, North America

Roger Poulard, Business Development Manager, Northeast USA + Eastern Canada

Kelly Predmesky, Business Development Manager, Southeast USA + Caribbean

Maria Moreau is a marketing professional and social media strategist with more than seven years’ experience in the travel retail and food and beverage industries. Moreau will be responsible for developing and executing the brand marketing and social media plan for North America while providing cooperative marketing support to the company’s travel trade partners. She previously served as marketing manager at Areas, a leading provider of food, beverage and retail services to the U.S. travel hospitality industry. Moreau earned her Professional Social Media Certificate at the University of Miami and her bachelor’s of science in digital arts and design at Full Sail University.

Roger Poulard is a business development professional with more than 14 years’ experience in the cruise and travel industries. Poulard has been tasked with introducing the Celestyal Cruises brand to the travel agent community in the Northeast USA and Eastern Canada. He will be based in Newark, New Jersey. Prior to joining Celestyal Cruises, Poulard was most recently the business development manager, New York, for MSC Cruises USA. Poulard earned his B.A. at Otterbein College.

Kelly Predmesky is an industry professional with more than 12 years’ experience. Ms. Predmesky has been tasked with introducing the Celestyal Cruises product to the travel agent community in the Southeast USA and Caribbean – she is based in West Palm Beach, Florida. Prior to joining Celestyal Cruises, Predmesky was most recently with MEDJI Tours. She also held positions with Contiki and STA Travel. She received her B.A. from the University of South Florida.

“We have hit the ground running,” said Leslie Peden, president, Celestyal Cruises, Inc., “and with the addition of Ms. Moreau, Mr. Poulard and Ms. Predmesky to our team, we are on track to implement our strategic development plans in North America. Mr. Poulard and Ms. Predmesky will soon commence a wave of business development, including a training webinar series and roadshows. Our goal is to educate the travel trade about Celestyal Cruises’ incomparable all-inclusive, Premium-Value Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean cruises. Ms. Moreau, Mr. Poulard and Ms. Predmesky bring immeasurable enthusiasm to their new positions, and I’m thrilled to have them on board.”

For more information on the cruises offered by Celestyal Cruises, visit celestyalcruises.com.