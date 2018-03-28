Central Holidays expands Egypt travel programs

MOONACHIE, N.J. — Central Holidays has announced the expansion of Egypt travel programs and a reaffirmed commitment to the destination, supporting the country’s efforts with a pro-active, Egypt-focused marketing campaign launched in February.

“Egypt is a country of myths and mysteries that beckons with her wondrous sights and alluring mystique,” said Tewfik Ghattas, board member. “Our parent company, SGI, launched its first Nile River cruise ship back in 1986. Since then, our fleet has grown to 10 ships, all traversing the mighty Nile and visiting the River Valley from where ancient civilization emerged more than 5,000 years ago. With its awe-inspiring pyramids, cosmopolitan cities, golden-clad tombs buried with astounding treasures and bustling bazaars, we invite travel agents and their clients to come experience a glittering glimpse into the past on your Egypt vacation with the true Egypt experts here at Central Holidays as we embark on a newly minted proactive campaign to meet the pent-up demand for travel to amazing Egypt.”

The expansion of its vast range of travel programs throughout Egypt comes ideally as demand for travel to Egypt has been re-igniting with more and more requests for new group bookings received in the past few months as well as from independent travelers. Travel agents and their clients enjoy the benefits of working with the Central Holidays Egypt destination specialists from the planning stages, through the travel adventure of their dreams and beyond as they handcraft the ultimate Egypt vacation packages for travelers with an insider’s perspective.

“The outlook for travel to Egypt looks bright with pent-up demand from many who have been yearning to visit the destination,” Ghattas said. “It’s actually no wonder why. What many have only seen in books, movies or on TV comes to life for travelers as they experience all that Egypt has to offer — the ancient world’s most inspiring pyramids in Giza, the priceless treasures of Tutankhamen; cruising along the Nile — and so much more.”

Central Holidays’ newest Egypt travel programs launched for 2018 include Journey to Antiquity, a nine-day itinerary, and Egypt: Crossroads of Cultures and Faiths, a 10-day itinerary. Other programs are Stars of Egypt, seven days; Pyramids, Pharaohs & Paradise, 11 days; and Navigating the Nile, 12 days.

For additional details on Egypt programs offered by Central Holidays, visit http://www.centralholidays.com/Destinations/Africa-Asia-vacations/Egypt/vacations/Hosted-Nile-River-Cruise or call 800-935-5000 to speak with a destination expert or group travel specialist.