Central Holidays expands marketing and sales teams

MOONACHIE, N.J. — Central Holidays announced the expansion of its marketing and sales teams as part of the company’s accelerated growth initiatives and its ongoing commitment to the travel agent community.

The award-winning global travel provider has named Lori Corless to the role of vice president, marketing. She joins Central Holidays with more than 25 years of experience in the travel industry.

Central Holidays has also named to its rapidly expanding sales force two more industry specialists with a third to join before the year’s end: Giovanna Cilia-Wheatley as regional sales manager – Mid-Atlantic and Lynn Seleck, CTC, regional sales manager – South East

“These highly experienced travel industry professionals exemplify the high-quality marketing and sales force that we are building,” said Tewfik Ghattas, SGI board member. “Their vast travel industry knowledge will make them great assets not only to our company, but also to travel agents, group planners, and industry partners. They will significantly enhance our existing efforts to market all Central Holidays products.”

Central Holidays presents a wide array of diverse travel opportunities including people-to-people experiences, educational and cultural programs, culinary travel adventures, and active vacations. Group Travel Experiences is a hallmark of the company, offering special interest travel, religious pilgrimages, and fully-customized programs.

As the new vice president, marketing, Corless will be responsible for further developing the company’s brand identity, directing advertising and public relations, building strategic alliances, and managing all marketing programs, focusing strategically on the travel trade segment.

With a strong track record of success in marketing for travel-related companies for more than two decades, Corless most recently served for 10 years as vice president of Mighty Marketing, developing and executing marketing programs for Wyndham Worldwide, Trafalgar, United Vacations, Insight Vacations, Friendly Planet, Princess Cruises, Sceptre Tours, Journeys Unlimited, Regina Tours, Homeric Tours, Southwest Airlines, Oceania Cruises, Goway.com, Voyages to Antiquity, Visit Orlando and others. Her career in travel marketing includes serving as vice president, TAM Inc. Travel Advertising Marketing, director of marketing for Central Holidays Travel Group and marketing manager, Pacific Bestours.

“Our expanded team and the broad-based talents of these individuals ensure more customer focus and stronger partnerships,” explained Ghattas. “Coupling our capabilities with these experienced sales and marketing pros promotes ongoing success for Central Holidays and its clients.”

For more information, call Central Holidays at 800-935-5000 or visit centralholidays.com.