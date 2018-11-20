Celebrating its 76th anniversary this year, the Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art houses the world’s most comprehensive collection of artworks by Louis Comfort Tiffany, as well as American pottery, paintings, art and graphics from the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

“The work of Louis Comfort Tiffany is the centerpiece of the Morse Museum’s collection,” said Catherine Hinman, director of public affairs and publications at the museum. “Assembled over a 50-year period by Hugh and Jeannette McKean, the museum’s Tiffany holdings are broad, deep and unique. They include fine examples in every medium Tiffany explored, in every kind of work he produced and from every period of his life.”

Located in Winter Park, Florida, the museum has almost 20,000 square feet of space. A major highlight of the museum is Tiffany’s chapel — a Byzantine-Romanesque masterpiece in mosaic and glass. Objects and architectural elements from Tiffany’s Long Island estate, Laurelton Hall, also are on display.

Late 19th- and early 20th-century American paintings include works by John Singer Sargent, Cecelia Beaux and Childe Hassam.

Guided tours begin in the Morse galleries with a video on how the collection was assembled at the museum. Docent-led tours focus on exhibition highlights, and generally last 45 minutes, but can be modified to fit the needs of a group. Groups should allow about 90 minutes to see each of the galleries in the museum.

“Education is the cornerstone on which the Morse was built,” Hinman said. “We seek to guide people to love art by providing both access and understanding. We are delighted with all opportunities to enrich the lives of others by sharing our collection and our knowledge.”

Gallery talks and audio tours are offered, as well as curator tours of the exhibition: “Louis Comfort Tiffany’s Laurelton Hall.”

A discounted rate is offered for groups that book at least two weeks in advance. Motorcoach drop-off zones are available.

For more information, call 407-645-5311, ext. 312 or visit morsemuseum.org.