Historic treasures and coastal culture welcome groups to Charleston

For the charming coastal city of Charleston, age is just a number. The city has weathered its fair share of history over the past 300 years — history that is evident along downtown streets, visible in preserved architecture, dished out at sumptuous dining establishments and shared at countless area attractions.

Voted the No. 1 City in the World by Travel + Leisure in 2016, Charleston offers itinerary stops, new and old, that’ll keep group tour-goers busy for days.

“Groups should consider Charleston because we have something for everyone — from the timeless appeal of our historic houses and plantations, to cruising the Charleston harbor on one of our boat cruises and exploring our World War II aircraft carrier, the USS YORKTOWN,” said Jennifer Aiken, destination services manager at Charleston Area Convention & Visitors Bureau.

South Carolina Aquarium

With 60 distinct habitats and more than 5,000 animals, the South Carolina Aquarium will “wow” visitors with its immersive exhibits. In “The Shallows” guests can feel cownose rays and stingrays at their fingertips. The first of its kind in the region, the 20,000-gallon touch tank gives groups the opportunity to discover how rays feel.

The 385,0000-gallon Great Ocean Tank is impossible to miss, as it’s the deepest tank in North America. The tank is home to more than 700 animals, including sharks and the 220-pound loggerhead sea turtle named Caretta. Divers interact with visitors and answer questions during daily dive shows.

Groups also can tour South Carolina’s only Sea Turtle Hospital, where they’ll see current patients up close and discover what goes into caring for sick and injured sea turtles.

New in May, the Family Zucker Sea Turtle Recovery is a living exhibit and interactive learning landscape. The exhibit presents the remarkable journey from rescue to rehabilitation to release.

Palmetto Carriage Works

A visit to historic downtown Charleston isn’t complete without a tour by mule- or horse-drawn carriage. Palmetto Carriage Works is the oldest and largest carriage company in the city.

“We are experts at customer service and provide a top-of-the-line experience whether you are an individual or a large group,” said Victoria Moore, chief administrative officer at Palmetto Carriage Works. “All of our drivers are licensed tour guides and the tours are fully narrated.”

The City of Charleston regulates the carriage tour industry, which means all carriages are assigned specific routes, called zones, at random upon departure. There are four zones within Charleston’s Historic District, and the city-mandated lottery system designates which section of the historic district tours travel through.

“No one is allowed to pick their tour route, not even large groups,” Moore said.

Palmetto Carriage Works can accommodate groups up to 300 people. The company’s large carriages hold 16 people.

“On our one-hour carriage ride you will see around 30 city blocks of the historic district,” Moore said. “While passing by some of the country’s oldest churches and buildings, you will also get a most entertaining history lesson and a glimpse into the South’s most beautiful gardens.

Boone Hall Plantation

Boone Hall Plantation is located in Mt. Pleasant, a 30-minute drive outside of Charleston. A visit to the planation begins with a drive through the Avenue of Oaks, a peaceful, more-than-a-mile-long stretch of southern live oaks planted in two rows.

Guided, 30-minute plantation house tours take guests through the mansion’s first floor. Built in 1936, the Georgian-designed mansion re-creates an atmosphere that would have surrounded a Coastal Carolina planter’s family. The mansion might look familiar to fans of The Notebook; the plantation was used for scenes of the Hamilton family’s summer home.

Open-air Plantation Coach Tours take visitors on a 40-minute ride around the entire plantation 738 acres. Groups see how Boone Hall is still a working plantation that has been continually growing crops for more than three centuries.

Boone Hall admission also includes a live Gullah culture presentation; the “Black History in America” exhibit, on display in eight original slave cabins; a self-guided garden tour and a seasonal Butterfly Pavilion.

Patriots Point

It’s easy for groups to spend an entire day at Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum, home of the aircraft carrier USS YORKOWN, destroyer USS LAFFEY and submarine USS CLAMAGORE.

General admission includes self-guided access to the three historic vessels. The YORKTOWN has five tour routes alone, allowing visitors to walk in the steps of the ships’ sailors and officers. Tours take visitors below deck via “ladders,” the naval term for stairs. Bakers in the group will enjoy the ship’s kitchen areas, which include a recipe on the wall for 10,000 chocolate chip cookies. Just imagine cracking 500 eggs! The YORKTOWN’s flight deck also is a must-see.

In addition to the three vessels, Patriot’s Point includes a 3-acre Vietnam Experience exhibit, Apollo 8 capsule and more than 40 interactive exhibits.

Groups seeking a more personalized experience can purchase guided VIP tours in advance, with various themes such as Aircraft Inside & Out and Anchor’s Away.

Don’t miss

The Angel Oak: Located in John’s Island, about a 30-minute drive from downtown Charleston, the Angel Oak is a sprawling tree, estimated to be 400–500 years old. It stands 66 feet tall, measures 28 feet in circumference and produces shade that covers 17,200 square feet. It’s the perfect backdrop for a group photo!

Theatre 99: For tour members seeking a night on their own, Theatre 99 is the perfect downtown Charleston venue. The theater offers improv comedy every Wednesday, Friday and Saturday night.

Shem Creek: Spend an afternoon or evening walking along Shem Creek, a 15-minute drive from downtown Charleston. Shem Creek is a winding waterway known for shrimping, waterfront seafood restaurants and its abundant dolphin population.

Local eats: She-crab soup, boiled peanuts, shrimp and grits, Charleston red rice