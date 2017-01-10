Charleston Tea Plantation shares a slice of American history

As America’s only working tea farm, the historic Charleston Tea Plantation on Wadmalaw Island, South Carolina, offers groups an inside look at how tea is grown and processed.

“I think [groups]appreciate the uniqueness of visiting the only tea plantation in America and learning how tea is made from the tea plant and actually seeing the process up close,” said Jane Knight, business manager.

A few miles south of Charleston, the plantation is home to nine flavors of tea, including the original American Classic Tea — the first tea ever made with 100 percent American grown tea.

Home to the Charleston Tea Plantation, Wadmalaw Island provides the perfect environment for growing tea — sandy soil, a sub-tropical climate and average rainfall of 52 inches per year.

The 127-acre plantation offers groups two tours: a 35- to 40-minute trolley tour around the farm and a self-guided factory tour.

The plantation also offers an exclusive tour, the Bill Hall Tour. This tour is led by founder and professional tea taster and expert, Bill Hall, and includes the trolley and factory tour and a Q&A session at the end.

The trolley tour covers the history of the plantation and the harvesting, growing and propagation of the tea plants. The factory tour shows the processing of the tea leaves into black and green tea.

“I love to be able to educate everyone on the world of tea and showcase America’s only tea garden,” Knight said. “Tea is the second-largest most consumed beverage, but most people have no idea how it is made.”

Aside from the tours, groups can enjoy a tea tasting at the plantation’s tea bar and shop for a variety of tea-related gifts and accessories at the gift shop.

Group rates are available, and a box lunch option is offered. Ample motorcoach parking is available.

For more information, call 843-559-0383, ext. 4207 or visit charlestonteaplantation.com/group-tours.