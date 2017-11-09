SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Restaurants across the country are banding together for ChefsGiving, a week-long fundraising effort to support those devastated by wildfires in Northern California. During the week of Nov. 13–19, 2017, restaurants of all price points will hold a variety of events to support Tipping Point Emergency Relief Fund and Restaurants Care. Over 100 of the country’s most recognized chefs and restaurants are participating, including Atelier Crenn, Manresa, Mourad, The Slanted Door, Robin, Outerlands, The Riddler, La Folie, Foreign Cinema , Donato Enoteca, The Restaurant at CIA Copia, La Costanera, Shakewell, La Marcha, Dumpling Time, Navio at The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay, and fast-casual spots like 4505 Burgers & BBQ, Souvla and Media Noche.

“The fires in Northern California have deeply impacted so many in the restaurant and hospitality community. Northern California is near and dear to so many of us. It’s where we’ve built homes and business and raised glasses together,” said Gwyneth Borden, executive director of the Golden Gate Restaurant Association, a partner in ChefsGiving. “Assistance will be crucial long after the flames are extinguished and ChefsGiving was born of a community searching for meaningful and long-lasting ways to contribute.” “Through ChefsGiving, our big-hearted chefs and wineries in the Bay Area and nationwide are galvanizing and want to give back to the growers, wine makers and people of wine country who have lost so much,” said ChefsGiving founder, Liam Mayclem. “The ChefsGiving week of special menus, pop-ups, and food events will have a culinary crescendo at the iconic San Francisco Ferry Building, and there we hope to hand over more than a million dollars to assist wine country in its rebuild. Help and a lot of love are on the way.”

The Tipping Point Emergency Relief Fund directly supports low-income communities affected by the devastating fires in the North Bay. Restaurants Care, an emergency assistance fund for restaurant workers formed by the California Restaurant Association Foundation, has dedicated specific funds to support restaurant workers who are affected by the fires. For ticket information, visit chefsgiving.org and follow along on social media for the latest news via @ChefsGiving on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

The event was founded by Liam Mayclem, the Golden Gate Restaurant Association (GGRA), and a team of Bay Area chefs, public relations professionals, and leaders in the Bay Area restaurant industry.

ChefsGiving marketing partners include the Golden Gate Restaurant Association, San Francisco Hotel Council, San Francisco Travel, CBS Radio, and restaurant and hospitality public relations and marketing professionals throughout the Bay Area.