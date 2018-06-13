Chicago Architecture Center announces opening date

Chicago Architecture Center, formerly known as Chicago Architecture Foundation, announced today it will open at its new location at 111 E. Wacker Drive on Aug. 31.

The new center will join the bustling riverfront, steps away from Michigan Avenue and directly across the street from the CAF River Cruise aboard Chicago’s First Lady Cruises. The center will be home to everything architecture for Chicagoans and tourists alike, bringing new walking tours, imaginative education programs and new interactive exhibits.

The opening of the new center brings never-before-experienced walking tours that will launch from the center’s new location at 111 E. Wacker Drive starting on Aug. 1. More details on the new tours will come later this summer.