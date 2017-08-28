Overflowing with adventure, a breadth of learning opportunities and awe-inspiring architecture, a Chicago field trip offers student groups an unrivaled educational experience.

Fun Facts:

Walt Disney was born in Chicago in 1901. He studied drawing at Chicago’s McKinley High School and the Institute of Fine Arts. Wrigley Field is the second-oldest ballpark in Major League Baseball, behind Fenway Park. The Willis Tower elevators are among the fastest in the world, operating as fast as 1,600 feet per minute.

The Windy City is home to some of the world’s best museums and jaw-dropping cityscape views, making it a prominent destination in the Midwest. Nestled along the Chicago River and the southwest shore of Lake Michigan, the city provides many aquatic experiences for students, including a cruise with the Chicago Architecture Foundation.

“Chicago field trip attractions and cultural institutions across the downtown core and the neighborhoods offer an array of hands-on experiences that can be easily incorporated into student travel itineraries as a great learning opportunity,” said David Whitaker, president and CEO of Choose Chicago. “Between Chicago’s architecture, history, creative arts and urban planning innovation, the city is an educational playground for student groups.”

Boasting 77 vibrant neighborhoods, the city is a melting pot that thrives on diversity, giving students a chance to explore different cultures and taste Chicago’s eclectic food scene. These five stops showcase the city’s history, culture, art and architecture.

1. The Field Museum

As one of the largest natural history museums in the world, The Field Museum houses diverse, high-quality exhibits ranging from fossils to past and current cultures around the world. Students can meet the world-famous Sue, the largest, most complete and best-preserved Tyrannosaurus rex ever found. The museum offers learning experiences for students, allowing them to study real artifacts, experience a new culture and engage with Field Museum scientists.

2. Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Located at Navy Pier, the award-winning, dynamic Chicago Shakespeare Theater shares Shakespeare’s genius for language, storytelling and empathy for the human condition. The theater produces as many as 650 performances of 19 productions each year. Education programs explore the English curriculum in schools and bring Shakespeare to life through live performances, teaching resources and performance opportunities. Team Shakespeare serves more than 40,000 teachers and students each year.

3. Chicago Architecture Foundation River Cruise



Students can catch a glimpse of the city’s history, growth and architecture on an informative cruise along the water. As one of the top 10 tours in the United States, the Chicago Architecture Foundation River Cruise gives students the “real story” on Chicago in 90 minutes. CAF-certified volunteer docents interpret over 50 buildings along the Chicago River. Students can enjoy the views while aboard a boat with an open-air deck and a climate-controlled lower cabin.

4. 360 Chicago Observation Deck



At 94 floors up, students will soar to new heights and experience the city with an unparalleled view at 360 Chicago. Located 1,000 feet above Michigan Avenue in the John Hancock Center, the observation deck offers performance and learning opportunities including history, science, math, art and geography. TILT, a thrilling way to experience the city, extends out and over Michigan Avenue and Chicago’s skyline, giving students downward-facing views of the city below.

5. Lincoln Park Zoo

Home to more than 1,000 mammals, birds, reptiles and amphibians, Lincoln Park Zoo is committed to saving local and global species on 49 acres of Chicago’s lakefront. The zoo’s education department offers programs and opportunities for students to connect with wildlife and engage in hands-on experiences during a Chicago field trip. At the Hurvis Center for Learning, students can learn about the zoo’s role in animal care, conservation, science and welfare.

ASK

Choose Chicago

312-567-8500

choosechicago.com