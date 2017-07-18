Groups can discover Chicago from the vantage point of the Chicago River. As the river flows downtown, get some great views of the familiar skyline from a kayak’s cockpit with a Wateriders tour.

Wateriders has been taking groups along for the ride since 1997. The outfitter provides an experienced, professional guide; single or double kayaks; lifejackets; equipment; and instruction.

Enjoy the sights and history on the Chicago River along its beautifully landscaped riverside promenade with kaleidoscopic views of landmark architecture of the 20th and 21st centuries, and get a little bit of a workout.

During the excursion, kayakers pass under a multitude of articulated ironwork bridges, view the shoreline and see a wide variety of wildlife. The season runs from May to October. Kayakers travel 3 to 5 miles, and the rides take about 2 1/2 hours.

All the narrated tours (Classic History and Architecture or the evening Ghosts and Gangsters of Hustlertown) are available for private groups and leave from the East Bank Club Dock.

“With a private tour, you get to customize how the experience plays out,” said Adam Chernoff, general manager of Wateriders. “Either choose a private version of one of our regular tours, mix and match the tour narrative or just go for a guided paddle — all on your schedule.”

In addition, the East Bank Club offers a variety of dining and event options to complement a paddle.

“Or, you can even plan an event where only some participants paddle,” Chernoff said.

Wateriders offers a non-narrated group paddle option that’s like a sightseeing tour.

Group discounts vary depending on the size of the group and desired date and time. Maximum size of a tour is generally 24 boats (doubles and singles), but narrated tours are better with less than 30 people. Check with the venue for suggested motorcoach parking.

For more information, call 312-953-9287, email info@wateriders.com or visit wateriders.com.

Article by Mira Temkin