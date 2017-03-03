Midwestern hospitality and top-notch art are a big part of the mix in Chicago Southland.

The metro area’s 62 south and southwest suburbs cover 400 square miles of territory.

“The Chicago Southland has positioned itself to be on the forefront of the art world,” said Tobie Fitzpatrick, tour and travel market manager for Chicago Southland Convention & Visitors Bureau. “With a world-renowned sculpture park, Lotton Art Glass and the largest collection of Richard Haas murals in the world, art lovers can rejoice in the Chicago Southland.”

Richard Hass Murals

Homewood, Illinois

Homewood boasts the largest collection of Richard Haas murals anywhere in the world.

Haas, a world-renowned painter specializing in large, illusion murals, was first invited to Homewood in the early 1980s. Since then, Hass has finished 15 murals.

“Homewood has a special place in my 35 years of doing public work,” Haas said. “This project has allowed me to expand my work in many ways. In Homewood, I was given the freedom to design and execute a new series of works that tells an even larger story, not only about Homewood’s history, but about the region in general. I hope people will discover and enjoy these works for a long time to come.”

Richard Hofeld, Homewood president, said the village is a great home for the arts.

“We sought Richard out specifically for his realistic style as well as his artistic and history vision,” Hofeld said. “Residents have given us very positive feedback about seeing the blank canvas of the side of a building become transformed into a work of art.”

Lotton Art Glass – Gallery & Studios

Crete, Illinois

Groups can experience the thrill of watching works of art being created out of hot glass at Lotton Art Glass – Gallery & Studios.

The beautiful art glass displayed in the gallery is the result of the imagination and skill of Charles Lotton, his sons Daniel and David, and studio artist Scott Bayless.

Their hand blown, one-of-a-kind works of glass art include vases, bowls, sculptures, paperweights, perfume bottles, lamps, pendant lighting and chandeliers.

Charles Lotton, who began glassblowing in his backyard in 1970, is completely self-taught. His studio is one of the few that mixes sand, soda, ash, lime, borax, zinc and metals to produce breathtaking glass colors. He develops the formulas that lead to the vivid colors.

Groups that arrange a tour in advance can see the glass artists at work. The group members are dispersed among the various studios, and the artists explain the process as they work with molten glass heated to a temperature of 2,100 degrees.

It’s recommended groups spend three hours at the gallery and studios to watch the process and have enough time to shop in the gallery.

Nathan Manilow Sculpture Park, Governors State University

University Park, Illinois

At the sculpture park, big ideas are presented through contemporary sculpture on a large scale.

The park offers 29 permanent installations of sculpture for public viewing situated within 100-plus acres of prairie landscape on the campus.

Highlights include several important landscape-based sculptures created by distinguished artists at the height of their creative powers, a group of works by major late 20th-century American sculptors and a number of works representing Chicago-based artists, circa 1973–2010.

Check out Tony Tasset’s Paul, a representation of Paul Bunyan, who appears as if the weight of the world is on his shoulders.

Manilow, who died in 1971, was a developer who helped build the neighboring village of Park Forest for veterans after World War II.

The university can provide a step-on guide for a driving tour or arrange a guided walking tour of the sculpture park. Tours can be customized to meet a variety of timeframes.

ASK

Chicago Southland Convention & Visitors Bureau

888-895-8233

visitchicagosouthland.com