Chicago Southland counts railroads among its attractions

The 62 municipalities of Chicago Southland are bursting with trains and railroad-related attractions.

“Historic Pullman District National Monument gives an opportunity to explore and discover the history of the Pullman Car Company and the American labor movement, creating a great historic venue,” said Tobie Fitzpatrick, tour and travel market manager for the Chicago Southland Convention and Visitors Bureau. “Other great stops include the Park Forest Rail Fan Park, the Homewood Railroad Platform and Park and Flossmoor Station Restaurant and Brewery. The Chicago Southland is a fantastic place for group tours with so many unique attractions and venues along the rail trail.”

Homewood Railroad Platform and Park in the Village of Homewood features a handicapped-accessible railroad viewing platform. The platform provides a view of the tracks of regional commuter, intercity rail and freight trains. A live audio feed from the switchyard is available at the platform.

Park Forest Rail Fan Park in the Village of Park Forest features a 35-foot elevated handicapped-accessible platform. Visitors have the opportunity to see what’s been described as a highway cloverleaf interchange for trains. Signs on the platform describe the history of railroads in the area. Visitors can listen in on the 30-plus trains that pass the platform each day, thanks to a live audio feed. A donated and restored Elgin, Joliet & Eastern Railroad Caboose No. 531 is the centerpiece for the park.

Private group tours in the Pullman National Monument present the story of the community. Built in 1880–84, Pullman served as a planned model industrial town for the Pullman Palace Car Company. Begin with an introductory video in the Historic Pullman Visitor Center. Then the group will take a guided walk or drive and learn about the town’s history, architecture and current status. Additionally, customized tours focus on issues of interest to a group. Motorcoach parking is available at the visitor center.

Rail-themed restaurants in Chicago Southland include Flossmoor Station Restaurant and Brewery in Flossmoor and All Aboard! Family Dining & Amusement in Frankfort.

A variety of itineraries for groups are available at the Chicago Southland Convention & Visitors Bureau website.

For more information, contact Chicago Southland Convention & Visitors Bureau at 708-895-8200.