The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, the world’s largest children’s museum, is not resting on its laurels.

Riley Children’s Health Sports Legends Experience at the museum is a new 7½-acre expansion that opened in March. The $38.5 million project includes outdoor and indoor elements.

“Our goal is to have an immersive outdoor and indoor family health, fitness and sports experience that will inspire visitors to be active together in a non-competitive way while creating healthy habits that will last a lifetime,” said Dr. Jeffrey H. Patchen, president and CEO.

Included in the 12 outdoor sports experiences are The Pete and Alice Dye Golf Experience. Kids and grownups practice putting skills or play a round on one of the two signature 9-hole putting courses designed by Pete and Alice Dye. The holes replicate some of the Dyes’ most famous course and hole designs.

Also outside are basketball, football, hockey, racing, soccer and tennis experiences, as well as the Fantasy Tree House of Sports.

Old National Bank Sports Legends Avenue of Champions features 12 bronze sculptures representing 16 sports legends. All have inspiring stories and Indiana connections.

Legends include Larry Bird, Pete and Alice Dye, Wilma Rudolph and A.J. Foyt.

Key indoor elements at the exhibit include the National Art Museum of Sport presented by The George and Peggy Rapp Family, The World of Sport and History of Hoops.

The art museum’s paintings, prints, sculptures, drawings and photographs celebrate the world of sport. Visitors are able to create their own work of art in the mini-studios in the center of the art museum.

The 11 galleries of The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis provide intergenerational family learning experiences. Visitors can explore the physical and natural sciences, history, world cultures and the arts. See how dinosaurs lived 65 million years ago in “Dinosphere: Now You’re in Their World,” discover “National Geographic Treasures of the Earth” and examine children’s impact in history in “The Power of Children: Making a Difference.”

For more on The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, call 800-820-6214 or visit childrensmuseum.org.