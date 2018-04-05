The Long Beach Peninsula is a perfect venue for a Mystery Tour! Whether you are coming from the North, South, or East, the trip here will be filled with scenic beauty and opportunities galore! One of the most dynamic locations on the Washington Coast.

With a dozen categories of tours, there surely will be an itinerary that will pique your interest. We can design a 2-10 (or more) day itinerary customized to your needs. In addition, we can provide a Tour Specialist to take care of all your needs, from the tour design to the actual execution including payment to the tour’s suppliers.

Long Beach is known for its scenic beaches, ocean view lodging, novelty gift shops, museums, Lewis and Clark history, and award-winning restaurants. I think that you will find that the City, local businesses, and residents will roll out the red carpet to welcome you to our laid-back way of life.

Our city is a groups and family friendly community featuring everything from amusement rides, golfing, video arcades, and eateries to riding horses on the beach. If you like jogging, bike riding or rollerblading, be sure to check out the 8.2 mile long Discovery Trail. This ADA accessible path, which runs along the boardwalk, has a number of Lewis and Clark memorial tributes to check out along the way. Long Beach is also home to many year-round festivals and celebrations.

As with any tour, the success depends entirely upon the response of the passengers. From the moment your clients disembark the coach, Peninsula Hospitality reigns! From the Red Carpet and Mayor’s Welcome to the Beach Bucket Giveaway on the day of departure…every component of the tour is designed to “WOW” your clients! The tour operators that have chosen the Peninsula as their “Mystery Tour Destination” not only received raving reviews from their clients but are including the itineraries in their current tour catalogs!

For more information contact Ragan Myers, Tourism and Events Coordinator at 360-642-4421 or visit LongBeachPackageTravel.