Civil rights stories unfold in the American South

The civil rights journey unfolded in the American South in the 1960s as African-Americans sought to gain voting rights, the same educational opportunities as whites and equal access to public accommodations. The simple goals unleashed painful complexities resulting in a long struggle for social justice. Many key sites of the civil rights movement have been preserved as reminders for future generations and to honor those who gave it a voice.

Many of the sites where the civil rights struggle unfolded are documented by both events and by the stories of real people, often in their own words.

16th Street Baptist Church

Birmingham, Alabama

As the first black church in Birmingham, 16th Street Baptist Church held a prominent position in the civil rights movement. Its location as a downtown church made it a logical headquarters for the mass meetings and rallies in the early 1960s.

But it was an unthinkable act on Sunday, Sept. 15, 1963 — a bombing that killed four young girls — that sealed the church’s place in civil rights history.

“A lot of things happened in Birmingham regarding civil rights, primarily in 1963,” said Lamerse Washington, administrator at the church. “But you have to look at Birmingham in context with the civil rights movement from the late ’50s to 1965.

“All of this is tied together really — from the dog attacks and the water hoses in ’63 to the bombing of the church in ’63 to 1964, with the Civil Rights Act and the public accommodations act in 1965, with the Selma to Montgomery march and the Voting Rights Act,” he said. “When you come to the 16th Street Church, what you’re going to see is a part of the civil rights struggle.”

Birmingham Civil Rights Institute

Birmingham, Alabama

The Civil Rights Institute is a “living institution” that views the “lessons of the past as crucial to understanding our heritage and defining our future.” It’s a cultural and educational research center that educates visitors about the significance of civil rights developments in Birmingham.

In addition, the institute runs literacy programs. “There’s a lot that goes on here besides the museum,” said Melissa Snow-Clark, a spokesperson for the institute.

“In my mind, everybody should come here because the Birmingham story — what happened here — impacted the rest of the world and is still affecting the rest of the world. It was a peaceful demonstration from Gandhi that has continued to be a part of the whole civil rights movement, but I expect this is a place that everybody should come to and get educated because it’s American history. It’s not just African-American history — it’s everybody’s history.”

National Center for Civil and Human Rights

Atlanta, Georgia

The Center for Civil and Human Rights is a life-changer, said Kristie Raymer, a spokesperson for the center.

“It’s the House of Courage,” she said. “It uses the civil rights struggle as a foundation for global human rights preservation, so everything in the center has to do with preserving human rights. Every person should go through it because it leaves people with a spark of encouragement on how they can change the world.”

Interactive exhibits include a simulation of the Montgomery Ward’s lunch counter where protesters sat in the 1950s. Today visitors can “sit at the counter and experience and hear and see and feel everything felt at that time,” Raymer said.

Groups of 10 or more get a special admission price, and box lunches are available. If requested, the center’s education department will put together a program. Tours are self-guided, but guided tours on specific topics can be arranged.

Little Rock Central High School National Historic Site

Little Rock, Arkansas

Groups can step into history at the Little Rock Central High School National Historic Site. The site commemorates the 1957 enrollment of nine young students at the formerly all-white school. Pushback from white families was intense.

“To me, the outstanding features are the listening stations with oral history excerpts where you can hear the Little Rock Nine explaining what happened from their point of view,” said Jodi Morris, acting chief of education and interpretation.

Guided walking tours (free tickets required) go into Central, which is still a public high school. Visitors must be on a tour to see the school.

Albany Civil Rights Institute

Albany, Georgia

Visitors can learn about the civil rights movement interactively at the Albany Civil Rights Institute, where they’ll find exhibits and hundreds of audios, videos and artifacts from the civil rights era.

“It is important to maintain this history so we don’t go backward in our society, and young people understand they stand on the shoulders of folk who came before them,” said Frank Wilson, director.

The civil rights movement showed change could be brought non-violently, he said. “The violence that was perpetrated at the time was mostly directed at the civil rights workers; it was never the civil rights workers who were instigated the violence.”

Visits begin with a film that recaptures sights and sounds from the era, and then interactive exhibits with hundreds of photos and artifacts follow.

On the second Saturday of every month, the Freedom Singers perform at the church, and various programs are offered at other times.

The Freedom Singers gave voice to the struggle when they sang We Shall Overcome, which became the anthem for the civil rights movement.

International Civil Rights Center and Museum

Greensboro, North Carolina

The International Civil Rights Center and Museum documents the struggle for civil rights and social justice around the world.

The location of the museum is noteworthy — it’s in a building that was the F & W Woolworth store where an early and momentous civil rights action occurred in 1960.

“Four freshmen from the Agricultural and Technical College (now North Carolina A & T State University) decided to come to the store on a mission — they were coming here to sit down at the all-white lunch counter to be served and integrate it,” said Anita Johnson, guest services coordinator for the museum.

Among the museum’s 17 galleries, the “Hall of Shame” documents with graphic images things that happened to black people during the days of Jim Crow laws.

“We also touch base with internationalism of social justice and the fight for social justice and the fight for civil rights all over the world, not just here in the United States,” Johnson said. “This is not just an African-American museum — we don’t just cover black history. This is the history of our nation in its darkest period.”

Groups of 10 or more receive a discount. Escorted and self-guided tours are available. Motorcoaches can drop visitors at the building; parking is two blocks from the museum.

Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site

Atlanta, Georgia

Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site comprises a visitors center, where guests can get an orientation to the historic site with a short video; the Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, where King was baptized, ordained and served as minister; Freedom Hall with King’s Nobel Peace Prize and items from his life; and the Birth Home.

Also at the site are the gravesites of Dr. and Mrs. King and the historic Fire Station No. 6.

All visits are self-guided except for the Birth Home, where ranger-led tours are offered. However, the Birth Home is currently closed for repairs. Contact the National Park Service for information about its re-opening.

King was the preeminent African-American leader of the civil rights movement and used a strategy of nonviolent resistance to bring about change.

People can get as much out of the self-guided tours as they want. “They look, they read, they visualize, they see, they hear,” said Clyde Anderson, a park ranger at the site. “It’s up to them what they get out of it.”

Motorcoach parking is nearby.

Article by Kathie Sutin