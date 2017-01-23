One of the largest and most significant Civil War museums in the country is located in the bourbon capital of the world.

The newly renovated Civil War Museum is part of a multi-museum complex located on Museum Row in Bardstown, Kentucky, — known more for its world-famous distilleries than for the cannons, artifacts and memorabilia that connect it to America’s Civil War.

Yet here within the museum’s 8,000 square feet are the stories of the great and oftentimes bloody struggle between the forces of the Union and Confederacy. Visitors will see cannons, presentation swords, uniforms, surgery field kits, an extensive collection of Civil War drums, family Bibles and letters meant only for the eyes of soldiers’ sweethearts.

“We have a 3-inch ordinance rifle used at the Battle of Atlanta,” said Kenny Johnson, manager. “We also have the battle flag of John Hunt Morgan that was taken when Morgan was captured.”

In addition to the Civil War Museum, the complex includes the Women’s Museum of the Civil War. Together, they are considered America’s largest and most complete museums devoted to the western theater of the American Civil War. Both sit adjacent to rustic Old Bardstown Village, a collection of 10 original 18th- and 19th-century log structures that form a colonial period settlement.

A fourth venue is the adjoining War Memorial of Mid America, whose exhibits showcase the conflicts from the American Revolution through today’s Middle East battles.

Tours are self-guided but museum staff is on hand to provide information about all four museums. About two hours is recommended to explore the complex. Special group pricing is available. Motorcoach parking is located at the side of the museum.

For more information, call 502-349-0291 or visit civil-war-museum.org.

Article by Kathy Witt