Sometimes during a tour, there’s nothing like the change of pace created by simply getting out and doing a little bit of shopping. Clinton Crossing Premium Outlets is located off Interstate 95 in the Connecticut shoreline town of Clinton. The shopping center boasts over 70 designer and name-brand outlet stores.

Favorite stores and brands include Adidas, Express Factory Outlet, kate spade New York and Under Armour.

Special attractions and activities abound during Saturdays and Sundays from April 1 through Dec. 31. Visitors can partake in the Clinton Crossing Premium Outlets’ Gourmet Food Truck Court, located across from J. Crew Factory and Bose stores. This option offers a wide selection of gourmet food from local food trucks.

Additionally, on the first Saturday of every month from May through October, the Outlets host the Love It Artisan Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. next to J. Crew Factory. Options at the market are abundant, including gourmet food, live music and artisan goods.

“At Clinton Crossing Premium Outlets, there is something for everyone,” said Kathleen Mones, director of marketing and business development. “In addition to the variety of designer and name-brand outlet stores we have, our gourmet food trucks, Love It Artisan Market and many other on-site attractions throughout the year make Clinton Crossing Premium Outlets a must-see destination.”

Just a few days to a week advance notice is requested for group reservations. Upon arrival, the group leader is requested to leave the group on the motorcoach and head to the Tommy Hilfiger store in suite 216 to check the group in. They will receive a Savings Passport, map and directory for each person in the group.

Then motorcoaches should follow signs to the drop-off area at the Polo Ralph Lauren Tower. Parking for group arrivals is provided at the designated motorcoach parking location, in the area behind Saks Fifth Avenue Off 5th.

For more information, call 860-669-3066 or visit premiumoutlets.com/outlet/clinton-crossing.

Article by Richelle Tremaine