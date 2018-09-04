Clinton Presidential Center honors former commander in chief

Explore the work of the United States’ 42nd president at the Clinton Presidential Center in Little Rock, Arkansas.

“The Clinton Center invites visitors to learn about President Clinton’s life and his time in the White House and chronicles American history at the turn of the 21st century,” said Ben Thielemier, communications manager for the Clinton Foundation.

The Clinton Presidential Library and Museum at the center has more than 20,000 square feet of exhibit space that shares the stories of President Clinton’s life and his work.

Groups can see a reconstruction of the Cabinet Room, a space used as a comfortable meeting place for the president. Groups can even sit around the table while viewing touch-screen interactive displays.

The permanent collection exhibits include a 110-foot timeline, which breaks down the different years during the Clinton administration and shares what the daily schedule of the president was like. Groups can see the presidential limousine up close and learn what living in the White House was like for the Clinton family.

The center also has outdoor attractions and exhibits, including the William E. “Bill” Clark Presidential Park Wetlands, the Clinton Presidential Park Bridge and the Anne Frank Tree installation.

“The most popular feature at the Clinton Center is the full-scale replica of President Clinton’s Oval Office,” Thielemier said. “For most of us, we won’t see the real one, but at the Clinton Center, visitors can walk through and even get their photo behind the replica resolute desk.”

Motorcoach parking is available.

For more information, call 501-748-0419 or visit clintonpresidentialcenter.org/visit.

Article by Steph Lulofs