Score a touchdown with students by taking them on a trip to the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia. The 45-yard indoor playing field and over 50 state-of-the-art interactive exhibits make the Hall of Fame an ideal place to engage students and experience the greatness of the game.

Guests receive a personalized experience from the moment they walk in the door. Kick off a visit by registering a personalized All-Access Pass, selecting a favorite school and lighting that school’s helmet on the three-story Helmet Wall. More than 776 colleges and universities are represented on the wall.

From there, students can test their football skills at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Skill Zone. Kick a field goal through the uprights of the regulation goal post, run an agility drill, catch a diving pass in the end zone and take the quarterback challenge — all on the indoor playing field.

The fun doesn’t stop when groups leave the field. In fact, it is just getting started. Head to the second floor for five unique galleries featuring multimedia, experiential and historical exhibits. Students will be immersed in a 52-foot interactive media wall, show off their swagger and passion with Fight Song Karaoke, call a legendary play and pick their favorite team to win the game at the ESPN College GameDay Desk.

The award-winning RFID-enabled All-Access Pass is the key to taking all the experiences home to download and share the special memories.

Wrap up the visit on the third floor, where the greatest players and coaches are immortalized in the Hall of Fame. The hall captures the stories and cements the legacies of almost 1,000 legendary college football players and coaches who broke records and won hearts. Featuring permanent, etched-glass “blades” that represent each class inducted since 1951, the Hall of Fame honors the rich tradition of the game.

Combine the entire live hall experience with the free STEAM curriculum — a technology, engineering, arts, mathematics and science program (T.E.A.M.S.), using the topic of sport along with the interactive experiences of the hall.

For more information, call 404-880-4841 or visit cfbhall.com/groups/field-trips.