Don’t take a pass on a visit to the College Football Hall of Fame and Chick-fil-A Fan Experience in Atlanta, Georgia. Groups will experience a variety of football-related fun.

“(We have) more than 50 state-of-the-art interactive experiences and exhibits,” said Jodi O’Gara, manager of group sales for the College Football Hall of Fame. “Groups will enjoy the Game Day Theater, Fight Song Karaoke, Virtual Face Painting, ESPN College Game Day Desk and Virtual Reality Stadiums, and kick a field goal on our 45-yard playing field.

A tour of the facility is self-led, which allows groups to tour the galleries and displays at their own pace.

The Quad displays over 800 helmets, with 760 different schools represented. Groups can watch The Game of Your Life movie on a 40-foot-by-10-foot screen in the Game Day Theater. The Chick-fil-A Why We Love College Football is an interactive media display that shares the heritage of the game on a 52-foot-long display. Guests can sing their favorite fight songs karaoke-style at the Coca-Cola Fans’ Game Day.

Groups can even customize their experience around their favorite football team. With the All Access Pass, groups can register it at the kiosk in the lobby and select their team of choice. Then, as they proceed through the hall, the team of choice appears at the various exhibits and galleries.

O’Gara recommends visitors take time to engage with all of the interactive exhibits and record their experiences, which are saved to their All Access Pass. Access to this content is available for 30 days after the visit.

For more information, call 404-880-4800 or visit cfbhall.com.

Article by Steph Lulofs