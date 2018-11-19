Think “wine country” and visions of the French countryside or California’s Napa region come to mind. Yet Colorado’s Grand Valley American Viticultural Area (AVA) was named one of Wine Enthusiast’s Top 10 Wine Getaways in 2018 — one of only two United States destinations.

The area, which encompasses Grand Junction and Palisade, shares the list with international destinations including Corsica, France; Val d’Orcia, Italy; and Cape Town, South Africa. Despite its longevity and success, visitors are still discovering the Grand Valley is an ideal place for a burgeoning wine scene. And with wineries, fruit orchards, lavender farms (not to mention a wide variety of shopping, dining and recreational activities) in the area, Grand Junction has a thriving wine and agritourism scene conducive to groups.

Begin the journey

The world-class wines have been grown for decades among dramatic rock formations and plateaus and deep valleys, with the Colorado River running through it.

“Great winemaking takes great land, the terroir,” said Barbara J. Bowman, division manager of Visit Grand Junction. “This valley has that, plus perfect weather conditions for both red and white wine.”

Getting to Grand Junction is a scenic pleasure no matter how a group chooses to travel. There are direct flights from many international and national destinations. Visitors can fly into the Denver International Airport and take a short, regional flight over dramatic, red-hued terrain as the plane begins its descent into the Grand Junction Regional Airport. Or, groups can stay the night and explore Denver, then drive to Grand Junction, taking a scenic and leisurely four- to five-hour ride through the mountains.

Train-lovers can hop on an Amtrak train to see areas those in cars never get to see. A variety of motorcoach and van options are available upon arrival in Grand Junction to take groups wherever they need to go.

Taste the difference

The wine scene in Grand Junction runs year-round, with tasting rooms open almost daily. From late spring through fall, visitors can see the various cycles of the winemaking process, from the grapevines to barrel-aging and bottling.

Any time is a great time, though, for tastings at each winery, which are usually free. They’re a great way to get to know the winery owners, many of whom are husband-wife teams.

In September, some groups opt to attend the Colorado Mountain Winefest in Palisade, the pinnacle of the area’s wine season.

A group doesn’t have to drive or cycle very far to come across an orchard with a roadside fruit stand. While cherries, apples and other fruits are plentiful, the area is best-known for its peaches, celebrated during the Palisade Peach Festival in August, featuring Feasts in the Field wine dinners.

Lavender fields are popping up all over Grand Junction, too. The Lavender Festival in July is an ideal time for groups to partake in health, beauty and food items all derived from the plant.

Explore the possibilities

Grand Junction’s downtown area is lively and ideal for strolling with its numerous locally owned shops and restaurants. A multi-block farmers market, one of the largest in the state, provides a way to enjoy the foods of the area as well as mingle with the locals who are warm and welcoming.

No visit to Grand Junction would be complete without a trip to the Colorado National Monument, easily accessible by vehicle. Many groups opt for a hot, catered mountaintop breakfast overlooking the canyons.

“You can get out and walk around or stay in the coach for the loop drive,” Bowman said. “We call it a Windshield Park because you can see so much from a vehicle.”

Grand Junction affectionately calls itself the “Outdoor Capital of Colorado” because of its wide variety of activities, from visiting wineries to cycling and skiing. To encourage exploration, Visit Grand Junction created a downloadable Passport to Play program that offers discounts to help groups enjoy it all.

“The landscape of Grand Junction is so unique and varied,” Bowman said. “You can visit the canyon in the morning, go downtown during the day and end the day with a glass of Colorado wine. There’s a great breadth and depth of experience to be had here.

“We have both the hospitality and the accessibility. We have focused on making ourselves extremely group-friendly and we’re happy to customize an experience for any group. We love groups and have been helping them plan trips to Grand Junction for 27 years.”

ASK

Visit Grand Junction

970-244-1480

visitgrandjunction.com

Article by Courtney Drake-McDonough