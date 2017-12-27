Delve into international cultures at Columbia Museum of Art

A leading art institution in the United States, the Columbia Museum of Art in Columbia, South Carolina, shares over 25 galleries that span 5,000 years of history from across the world.

“Groups get a chance to explore the only international art museum in South Carolina,” said Kayleigh Vaughn, manager of education. “We love having new visitors and exposing people to new art and ideas.”

Located in downtown Columbia, the museum is home to American, Asian, Kress, Vogel, European, modern and contemporary art collections. The renowned Kress Collection features 77 old master Renaissance and Baroque decorative arts and paintings.

On display from Sept. 15 to Jan. 7, 2018, is “Henri Matisse: Jazz & Poetry on Paper.” This exhibit features 81 works that celebrate four of Matisse’s books, including his jazz portfolio from 1947. Matisse spent a majority of his career reimagining books as art objects. He brought to life works of French literature with elegant lines and brightly colored shapes.

Currently, the Columbia Museum of Art is going under renovation, and it is set to finish in the fall of 2018. The renovation will open up more galleries and spaces for events and studios. A new interactive gallery and entrance will be constructed as well. The museum will remain open during construction, with a full schedule of exhibits and programming.

Groups can take a docent-led tour or a self-led tour of the museum. Discounts are offered for groups of 10 or more, and tours should be booked at least two weeks in advance.

“Guided tours offer an insightful experience with one of the museum’s well-trained docents,” Vaughn said. “Tours spark curiosity and encourage great dialogue about art. For self-guided groups, enjoy a multimedia tour on large format or on your own personal smart devices.”

Motorcoach parking is available on Hampton Street in front of the museum.

For more information, call 803-343-2163 or visit columbiamuseum.org/learn/group-tours.