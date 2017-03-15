Concord Museum shines light on Thoreau and Emerson

Paul Revere’s lantern, Ralph Waldo Emerson’s study and the pine desk where Henry David Thoreau wrote Walden and Civil Disobedience are just three of the artifacts awaiting groups at Concord Museum in Concord, Massachusetts.

“It’s a great place for a group to start because it is a gateway to the rest of Concord,” said Carol Lee Thistle, public relations and marketing director for the museum, which merges historical, literary and cultural information to tell the story of the city’s roots in American history.

Groups can learn about Concord’s diverse history at the museum.

Concord is the place where the “shot heard round the world” started the Revolutionary War and where Little Women author Louisa May Alcott penned the story of Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy.

Concord Museum houses the most varied and extensive collection of artifacts from any town in Massachusetts, Thistle said. Regular-changing exhibitions bring fresh looks to the area’s well-known history. This February through August is devoted to the bicentennial of Thoreau’s birth. A special exhibition, “Walden Four Views,” by photographer Abelardo Morell includes panoramic photographic works that suggest fresh new angles to look at Walden Pond.

“The whole year will be a celebration of Thoreau,” Thistle said.

Affordable guided group tours are available and can be customized to include an Exploring Concord film and hands-on activities.

The museum is a great first stop in Concord. Other must-see group destinations are Walden Pond, Emerson’s house, Minute Man National Historical Park and Alcott’s homestead, Orchard House.

For more information, call 978-369-9763, ext. 214 or visit concordmuseum.org.

Article by Erin Albanese