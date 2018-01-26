Learning adventures start at Conner Prairie in Indiana

Students encounter a dose of Indiana heritage and Hoosier spirit at Conner Prairie.

Located in Fishers, Indiana, just north of Indianapolis, Conner Prairie is an interactive history park founded in 1934 and Indiana’s first Smithsonian Institute affiliate.

Of its seven outdoor destinations, five are historically themed. Two indoor exhibits combine history and art with science, technology, engineering and math.

“Conner Prairie is a unique opportunity for students to gain knowledge of Indiana’s past through hands-on experiences and immersive interactions with our highly trained interpretive staff,” said Dana Jones, school programs manager and a former teacher.

A new science, technology, engineering and mathematics program was piloted last year and will run on select dates in January and February.

The program allows students to rotate through eight stations, each with a STEM and history focus. One station deals with flight and covers the history of aviation in Indiana. Students are given a paper glider to fly. Their challenge is to redesign the glider to make it fly farther. Another station deals with rural electricity in the state. Students build a simple electrical circuit and tap out Morse code words.

“We had a great reaction to it,” Jones said. “The students were engaged. We’re very excited about it.”

Most school groups take a self-guided tour, which allows them to visit different experience areas on their own timetable. Although self-guided, Conner Prairie staff are on hand throughout the grounds ready to facilitate activities, answer questions and help students be immersed in the past.

Educators interested in more information about the school programs should look at Conner Prairie’s website or contact the education department by phone. Bookings are done through guest services.

Students can bring their own sack lunches or box lunches can be ordered.

Motorcoach parking is available.

For more information, contact Conner Prairie at 317-776-6000 or connerprairie.org.