When Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum had an opportunity to develop an entirely new and invigorated visitor experience, a renovation was pushed into full throttle. Two years ago, the New York City museum reopened with 60 percent more gallery space and never-before-seen immersive creative technologies.

“Cooper Hewitt is changing the museum experience by offering visitors a new way to learn and experiment,” said Laurie Olivieri Bohlk, associate director of communications and marketing. “These technological advances help express the idea that design is a process, which Cooper Hewitt communicates to visitors through its collection, exhibitions and programs.”

Upon entering the museum, every student receives a giant pen — but not an ordinary pen. The interactive pens allow students to “collect” and “save” objects from around the galleries.

To collect objects, simply press the flat end to any museum label; the objects can then be transferred to the museum’s interactive tables. The 4K-resolution touchscreen tables show students minute design details unavailable in textbooks.

“Students have enjoyed Cooper Hewitt’s focus on ‘playing designer’ and the increased opportunity to engage with the collection through the digital tables and the Process Lab,” said Kimberly Cisneros-Gill, school programs manager.

The Process Lab is where students can brainstorm design solutions through hands-on, digital activities. By emphasizing how design is a way of thinking, the lab provides a foundation for the rest of the museum’s design concepts.

The Immersion Room, another new experience, uses digital and projection technologies to bring the museum’s collection of wallcoverings to life. Students can browse hundreds of high-resolution, digitized wallcoverings and see them projected at full scale, from the floor to the ceiling. Visitors have the opportunity to sketch their own designs, adjust the colors and manipulate repeat patterns.

Cisneros-Gill said a museum favorite has been the “Models & Protoypes” gallery, which showcases rotating installations that provide insight into the important role of models. The 3-D representations demonstrate the design process, tested concepts and resolved problems.

“Also, students have responded well to the curators’ use of hands-on engagement, such as the ‘Gesture Match’ interactive, where visitors can make movements and see how those bring up collection objects,” Cisneros-Gill said.

“Gesture Match” allows students to experience design in relation to the scale and motion of their own bodies. Since the Renaissance, designers have constructed cities, buildings and even letterforms in relation to human proportions.

“We have had a very positive response from teachers and students, especially regarding the increased emphasis on helping the visitor understand design,” Cisneros-Gill said. “These interactive platforms invite discovery and delight as students experience the richness of the collection.”

Better yet, the learning doesn’t stop at the museum. At home or in the classroom, students can visit cooperhewitt.org/you and enter the code printed on their tickets to revisit the objects they collected.

Return to the museum to continue building students’ collections.

For more information, call 212-849-8351 or visit cooperhewitt.org.