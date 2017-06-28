For the story behind kitchen icons Pyrex and CorningWare, head to New York’s southern Finger Lakes region. There, on the banks of the Chemung River, sits the pretty little city of Corning (population 11,000), the headquarters of Corning Inc. and the internationally known Corning Museum of Glass, the city’s hottest attraction.

Thanks to the city’s location about midway between Niagara Falls and Manhattan, 40 percent of the museum’s 460,000 annual visitors arrive by tour bus.

“We have parking for 39 buses and a convenient drop-off and pick-up location that makes it easy for groups of all ages to get into the museum efficiently,” said Sally Berry, tourism sales and marketing manager for the world’s largest glass museum.

Corning, nicknamed “Crystal City,” also has beefed up its downtown transportation center, making for a smooth visitor experience linking the museum with the city’s architecturally attractive downtown. Named for master glassblowers, the city’s historic Gaffer District brims with more than 100 eclectic shops, restaurants, cafes and craft beer and wine venues, many of them group-friendly. It also offers downloadable brochures for self-guided downtown walking tours around themes such as “The Chocolate Trail,” antiques and historic architecture.

Anchoring the district, in the beautifully restored Old City Hall, is the Rockwell Museum, which recently became a Smithsonian affiliate. In a building that once housed jail cells and a fire station with horse-drawn fire trucks, the museum showcases a mix of 19th-century American Western art, Indian art and artifacts and classic firearms as well as 20th-century modernists, illustration art and contemporary photography. Look for works by Andy Warhol, the Taos Society of Artists, Frederic Remington and Charles Russell.

In the countryside surrounding Corning, which was named “the most fun small town in America” by Rand McNally in 2013, other attractions beckon visitors.

Watkins Glen, with its scenic gorge and renowned international auto racetrack, is a 30-minute drive from Corning. Numerous Finger Lakes wineries and historic attractions can be found near Keuka Lake and the village of Hammondsport, 45 minutes from Corning. They include the newly-renovated Curtiss Aviation Museum, Pleasant Valley Winery, Bully Hill Vineyards, Heron Hill Winery and Dr. Konstantin Frank Wine Cellars, all of which welcome groups.

New to the region is Hammondsport’s Best Western Plus, a group-friendly, 61-room hotel.

The art of glass

This year is an especially good time to visit the Corning region. The world’s first major exhibit of Tiffany mosaics, “Tiffany’s Glass Mosaics,” opened May 20 and runs through Jan. 7, 2018, at the Corning Museum of Glass, which is located on the tidy, 10-acre campus headquarters of Corning Inc.

The special exhibit complements the museum’s permanent collection of more than 50,000 objects showcasing 3,500 years of glass and glassmaking. And its stunning new contemporary wing makes a visit even more special, along with the museum’s always popular “Hot Glass Show,” a live, narrated presentation.

Not surprisingly, the city has long been recognized as a hot spot for the “fire arts” — glassmaking in all its glory, from glassblowing demonstrations by master gaffers to world-class glass exhibits and festivals. Luckily for visitors, it’s easy to get in on the fire arts action: both the museum and community venues and festivals offer hands-on opportunities, such as crafting flowers or ornaments from hot glass, flame-working glass beads, and designing glass mosaic picture frames.

“Many tour companies choose to add an experience into a visit by making a glass project at our (museum) studio,” said Berry of the Corning Museum of Glass. “Sandblasting is particularly popular with groups because everyone can design their own piece of glass and take it home with them that day.”

The Hands-On Glass Studio, about 2 miles from downtown, is another popular group venue. With advance notice, arrangements can be made for lunch to be delivered in the studio to maximize time.

The city’s annual GlassFest is a proven group tour favorite It’s a four-day fine arts extravaganza, complete with hot-glass demonstrations and hands-on opportunities, street performers, concerts, food and fireworks.

“One of the most appealing things about Corning is that you’ve got the best of small town Americana combined with world-class museums that you might expect to find in major cities,” said Dave DeGolyer, communications manager for Corning and the Southern Finger Lakes. “The atmosphere is laid-back with a more relaxed pace and everything is just so accessible.”

ASK

Corning and the Southern Finger Lakes

866-946-3386

corningfingerlakes.com

Corning Museum of Glass

877-733-2664

tours@cmog.org

cmog.org

Article by Susan R. Pollack