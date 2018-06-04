Go behind the scenes of Creature Comforts Brewing Co.

Grains, hops, yeast and water aren’t the only ingredients behind Creature Comforts Brewing Co.’s signature brews — passion and curiosity fuel each and every pour, hoping to inspire those sipping.

“Creature Comforts was founded by a group of people whose passion for quality, curiosity and craft beer led them to the aspiration of one day opening their own brewery,” said Chris Herron, CEO of the brewery. “We have a tagline we use, ‘crave curiosity,’ because we think that when you are curious about the world around you, it will lead to uncovering your passion and if you follow that passion you will find happiness, which will allow you to enjoy the creature comforts of life. When people visit our tasting room, connect with our brand, taste our world-class beer and interact with our staff, we hope they will leave feeling inspired by our journey to go out and follow their own passion.”

The Athens, Georgia-based brewery offers free guided tours on the hour when open, and they explain the brewing process, as well as detail on the Creature Comforts brand. The brewery’s year-round core beers include Bibo, a pilsner; Tropicalia, an American IPA; Reclaimed Rye, a rye amber aged on French oak; and Athena, a Berliner weisse.

“Tropicalia, our year-round IPA, is very popular in addition to our other year-rounds,” Herron said. “Our seasonal and limited offerings have also been well-received by consumers.”

Some of the brewery’s seasonal releases include Automatic, a pale ale; Cosmik Debris, a double IPA; and Koko Buni, a milk porter with toasted coconut, coffee and cocoa nibs.

“Our priority has always been on making finely balanced beers and operating professionally with a huge focus on our community and consumer experience,” Herron said. “Our goal has never really been to stand out against other breweries, but rather to just operate in a way that feels authentic to ourselves.”

Motorcoach parking is available at the Classic Center in downtown Athens, and additional parking can be arranged in advance with the Athens Convention & Visitors Bureau.

For more information, call 706-410-1043 or visit creaturecomfortsbeer.com.