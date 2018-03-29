Meander through colorful gardens at Crescent Bend

The Armstrong-Lockett House at Crescent Bend offers a double dip of Southern hospitality with a historic house museum and nine terraced gardens in formal Italian style.

“We have many visitors who could care less about the gardens, and are only interested in the museum and vice versa,” said Caroline Grimm, communications director at Crescent Bend House & Gardens. “I would say during Tulip Time at Crescent Bend, it’s all about the gardens.”

The historic property near downtown Knoxville, Tennessee, closes for the winter in order to prepare for the amazing show of colorful tulips in the gardens during the early spring. The season continues with additional plantings.

“During the summer, we normally plant Red Begonias at the Roman Fountain Terrace and Red Dragon Wing Begonias at the River Garden Terrace,” Grimm said. “During the fall, we normally plant an assortment of mums.”

Luncheon tours are a favorite and can be scheduled March into December. Dining on the covered terrace with its view over the Tennessee River is a memorable experience.

“Our preferred caterers can serve regional fare as well as countless other options to fit any needs or requests,” Grimm said. “One of our most popular luncheon menu items is Southern Meatloaf.”

Crescent Bend can also schedule tea throughout the year for groups of 20 or more. The Armstrong-Lockett House may not have a white pillared entrance, but it has a pedigree that earned it a place on the National Register of Historic Places. In the 1830s, the house was the center piece of a 600-acre gentleman’s farm and is now a museum furnished with 18th-century furniture, decorative arts and a collection of English silver.

And, it’s filled with stories, especially from the Civil War era when it was a troop headquarters and hospital by both the Union and Confederate Armies. Now, it is an island of peace and beauty a short distance from downtown.

For more information, call 865-637-3163 or visit crescentbend.com.

Article by Becky Linhardt